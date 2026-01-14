Penguin Solutions SMART Modular CXL NV-CMM E3.S 2T Memory Module Achieves CXL Compliance

Now officially listed on the CXL Consortium's Integrators List

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$PENG #AI--Penguin Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENG) a leading provider of high-performance computing and AI infrastructure solutions, today announced that its SMART Modular CXL NV-CMM E3.S 2T non-volatile memory module has successfully passed CXL® compliance testing. This achievement not only signifies adherence to industry standards, but positions Penguin Solutions as a trusted leader in advanced memory technology for CXL applications. Penguin’s SMART Modular CXL NV-CMM E3.S 2T Memory Module is now listed on the CXL Consortium's Integrators List.

The CXL NV-CMM E3.S 2T module utilizes the Compute Express Link® (CXL) 2.0 standard, offering low latency, high bandwidth persistent storage with enterprise-class RAS features. This module accelerates system performance through efficient checkpointing and caching for in-memory databases, and ensures quick data recovery following power loss or system crashes.

" We are proud to have our SMART CXL NV-CMM E3.S 2T memory module recognized for its compliance with CXL standards," said Andy Mills, vice president Advanced Product Development for Integrated Memory at Penguin Solutions. " This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, interoperable memory solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Key Use Cases for the SMART CXL NV-CMM E3.S 2T:

Accelerated AI/ML Workloads : The CXL NV-CMM E3.S 2T is optimized for accelerating AI and machine learning workloads by providing fast access to large datasets, enhancing model training efficiency and accuracy.

: The CXL NV-CMM E3.S 2T is optimized for accelerating AI and workloads by providing fast access to large datasets, enhancing model training efficiency and accuracy. Data Center Applications : Ideal for data centers, this module supports high-performance computing, computational storage, and network acceleration, ensuring efficient data processing and storage.

: Ideal for data centers, this module supports high-performance computing, computational storage, and network acceleration, ensuring efficient data processing and storage. High-Performance Computing (HPC) : It is well-suited for HPC environments, offering low latency and high bandwidth necessary for complex simulations and data analytics.

: It is well-suited for HPC environments, offering low latency and high bandwidth necessary for complex simulations and data analytics. Storage Essentials: Provides persistent memory solutions essential for maintaining data integrity and availability in critical systems.

This inclusion on the CXL Consortium’s Integrators List reflects the decades of experience and dedication to high-performance, high-quality, and interoperability of Penguin’s SMART Modular memory portfolio, reinforcing its position as a leading provider and innovator that is advancing integrated memory technology.

For more information, please visit www.penguinsolutions.com.

Penguin Solutions is a trademark or registered trademark of Penguin Solutions, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CXL and Compute Express Link are trademarks of compute Express Link Consortium, Inc.

About Penguin Solutions, Inc.

SMART Modular Technologies, a Penguin Solutions brand, helps customers around the world enable high performance computing through the design, development and advanced packaging of integrated memory solutions with a portfolio that ranges from today’s leading edge memory technologies to standard and legacy DRAM and Flash storage products. For more information, visit: www.penguinsolutions.com.

Product Marketing

Arthur Sainio

Director of Integrated Memory DRAM Product Marketing

Penguin Solutions

39870 Eureka Dr., Newark, CA 94560

1-510-364-3647

arthur.sainio@smartm.com

Media Relations

Maureen O’Leary

Director of Communications

Penguin Solutions

1-602-330-6846

pr@penguinsolutions.com