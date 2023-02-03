Pellissippi State Community College Selects YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility to Improve Accessibility Across Five Campuses

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pellissippi State Community College has selected YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility to replace its former accessibility tool and to help deliver accessible course content across its five campuses in East Tennessee. The institution is part of the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) system, the largest system of higher education in Tennessee with 37 community and technical colleges across the state.

YuJa Panorama is one product in YuJa’s suite of high-impact media solutions that helps institutions deliver accessible, engaging video and media content to users with auto-generation of a number of Accessible Alternatives of course material in the background. It provides a Visual Gauge for a quick check of accessibility and offers users customized website accessibility profiles that can be applied to any webpage. YuJa Panorama also integrates with the system’s centralized Learning Management System (LMS), D2L.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in the TBR system and to provide a cost-effective solution to help Pellissippi State Community College meet its accessibility needs,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

YuJa works with a number of institutions in the TBR, which receive preferred member pricing and expedited contract execution.

ABOUT PELLISSIPPI STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Pellissippi State Community College was founded in 1974 as State Technical Institute at Knoxville. With five campuses, the college serves Knox and Blount counties in East Tennessee. Pellissippi State offers associate degrees in 17 career/technical programs and hundreds of university parallel (transfer) programs, as well as a variety of institutional certificates and continuing education opportunities. The college also provides dual enrollment programs in partnership with area high schools and an extensive number of online courses to accommodate busy schedules.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

