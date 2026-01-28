Pega to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), The Enterprise Transformation Company™, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, after market close.

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 8:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1 (800) 715-9871 (domestic) or 1 (646) 307-1963 (international) and using Conference ID 6226958, visiting https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/958808765, or by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

A replay of the call will also be available on www.pega.com by clicking the Q4/FY’25 Earnings Call link in the Investors section.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides the leading AI-powered platform for enterprise transformation. The world’s most influential organizations trust our technology to reimagine how work gets done by automating workflows, personalizing customer experiences, and modernizing legacy systems. Since 1983, our scalable, flexible architecture has fueled continuous innovation, helping clients accelerate their path to the autonomous enterprise. Ready to Build for Change®? Visit www.pega.com.

