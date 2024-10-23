Pearson and ServiceNow Collaborate to Supercharge Workforce Development and Employee Experiences in the Age of AI

Global, multi-year deal to accelerate the identification, development, and validation of skills to help employees and organizations prepare for the future of work

LONDON & SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s lifelong learning company, and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced a global collaboration to supercharge workforce development and employee experiences in the age of AI. In the first phase of the multi-year deal, ServiceNow will collaborate with Pearson on research and insights that analyze how emerging technology will impact the global workforce and will use Credly by Pearson to issue accreditation and track skills development. Pearson will use ServiceNow’s AI-powered Now Platform to boost employee productivity, efficiency, and talent retention.









The World Economic Forum estimates that a billion people will need reskilling by 2030.1 As AI technologies rapidly transform our economies and societies, employees and organizations need technology skills to prepare for the future of work and bridge a growing skills gap. This three-year deal will build on a shared commitment between ServiceNow and Pearson to help close this skills gap, increase productivity, drive competitiveness, and help people make progress in their lives.

Enabling employees and organizations to thrive in an AI future

In the first phase of this engagement, ServiceNow and Pearson plan to collaborate on the following:

ServiceNow will collaborate with Pearson on research that analyzes how emerging technologies will impact the global workforce, including which jobs will be affected, which skills will be automated, which roles will be in demand, and how leaders can reskill their workforces to future-proof their businesses.

ServiceNow will integrate Pearson’s Credly solution into its platform to transform how it issues accreditation, tracks skills development, and helps people accelerate their careers.

Pearson is expanding its use of the ServiceNow platform to build enriching learning experiences at scale and deliver sustainable, profitable revenue growth. Now Assist GenAI capabilities will help boost employee productivity and efficiency, while ServiceNow HR Service Delivery and Talent Development will support employees from hire to retire and, ultimately, improve talent retention and drive business growth.

Pearson will also use ServiceNow Source-to-Pay Operations to streamline the supplier onboarding process, from intake to completion, leading to simplified employee experiences.

Throughout the deal, Pearson and ServiceNow will collaborate further on technology and processes that help organizations around the world enhance workforce productivity, agility, and adaptability, while increasing employee engagement, satisfaction and career opportunities.

“AI and technology are moving at a breathtaking pace, and we need learning and skills development to move just as fast. This deal lays the foundation for a long-term collaboration to address this challenge and help unlock significant value across organizations. Combining the expertise of Pearson and ServiceNow will bring a step change in the way people progress their career journey in a world that is being redefined by AI,” said Vishaal Gupta, president of workforce skills, Pearson.

“As AI influences the global economy, widens talent gaps, and drives workforce transformation, ServiceNow is uniquely positioned to shape the future of work,” said Jayney Howson, senior vice president, global learning and development, ServiceNow. “We believe AI will usher in a human renaissance – unlocking new opportunities, fostering innovation, and unleashing creativity for our people and the broader tech ecosystem. Embracing this renaissance requires a distinct focus on training, upskilling, and reskilling. Our collaboration with Pearson will advance this mission at ServiceNow, helping us not only attract and nurture top talent but also powering an ecosystem of future-ready individuals for the AI-driven world.”

Today’s announcement is part of Pearson’s ongoing strategic commitment to the enterprise and workforce skills market. Pearson’s Workforce Skills division is focused on preparing individuals and organizations for the future of work. Pearson’s enterprise focused businesses help people build high demand skills and provide organizations with solutions for strategic workforce planning, digital credentialing, role assessments, and GED education.

ServiceNow is on a journey to create an innovative learner experience built around a unified profile that knows a person’s skills, experience, and aspirations to deliver predictive, personalized, pertinent learning, at the point of need – for customers, partners, employees, and the broader technology ecosystem. This is done through programs like ServiceNow University, as well as with products, including Talent Development, which harnesses the power of AI and skills intelligence to proactively guide and develop talent while strategically planning for future workforce needs.

