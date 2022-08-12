Pearl Named 2022 “Hot Vendor” in Computer Vision by Aragon Research

Vendors selected for the report are noteworthy, visionary, and innovative in their respective fields

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, announced today that it has been included on the 2022 list of “Hot Vendors” in Computer Visioni by Aragon Research, Inc. The firm’s report identifies vendors whose technology provides transformative capabilities that revolutionize the way businesses interact with customers.

Pearl is leading the worldwide dental artificial intelligence (AI) revolution with a suite of computer vision solutions, including Second Opinion® and Practice Intelligence®, that aim to enhance the standard of patient care in dentistry. Second Opinion® is the first and only FDA-cleared chairside AI software to help dentists detect numerous pathologies in x-rays of dental patients 12 and older. It identifies and highlights key pathologic and non-pathological findings, supporting dental professionals in their review of radiographs. Practice Intelligence® applies those same AI dental disease detection capabilities in conjunction with patient treatment data to uncover actionable insights and help streamline dental practices’ clinical and operational performance. These solutions improve precision and diagnostic consistency across the dental field, significantly enhancing the patient care experience.

“ This recognition from Aragon Research further validates our efforts to fundamentally change dental diagnosis, treatment, clinical performance, and practice management,” said Ophir Tanz, founder and CEO of Pearl. “ Our advanced clinical AI solutions are helping dental practices around the world consistently deliver a higher standard of care, facilitating clearer communication with patients and promoting greater trust in providers.”

In December, the Aragon Research Hot Vendors will be formally recognized at an award ceremony at Aragon Transform. To learn more about the other vendors included, read the full Aragon Research report here.

About Pearl

Pearl is shaping the future of dental care by delivering AI and computer vision solutions that advance efficiency, accuracy, transparency, and patient care. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit https://www.hellopearl.com.

