Pearce Services wins Comparably Award for “Happiest Employees”

PASO ROBLES, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pearce Services, a nationwide leader in operations, maintenance, and engineering for mission-critical telecom and renewable energy infrastructure, is proud to announce that it has been recognized in Comparably’s annual ranking of companies with the Happiest Employees.

This award was rated on a combination of factors that contribute to happiness at work including positive environment, fair pay, great benefits, excitement about work and co-workers, clear company goals and investment in them, and pride in company.

Bret Forster, CEO of Pearce Services, said “We are honored to receive Comparably’s Best Company – Happiest Employees Award. We aim to make Pearce the most satisfying workplace by doing meaningful work in support of renewable energy and communications while fostering a supportive team environment. Our clients depend on our outstanding employees for their most critical infrastructure, and this Award validates that our employees can depend on Pearce as a place to build a career.”

“Based on employee feedback, it is evident that Pearce Service’s leadership team is committed to creating a great place to work,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “Employees love working there and weave the organization’s strong corporate values into everything they do.”

Comparably Awards is an annual series highlighting the best companies and CEOs in 16 different workplace culture categories throughout the year. Since launching in late 2017, the awards have always been based solely on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month look-back period. Employees can answer structured questions (in yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, and multiple-choice formats) spanning 16 workplace topics. Each answer is then given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size. The final data set of winners are compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture site and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party employee review site for workplace culture and compensation.

About Pearce Services

Pearce Services, founded in 1998, is a leading national provider of operations, maintenance, and engineering services for mission-critical infrastructure. Pearce offers innovative, technology-enabled services for telecom, wind, solar, electric vehicle (EV), and energy storage system infrastructure customers safely around-the-clock. With nationwide coverage, we can deploy our highly trained technicians quickly and efficiently to provide unmatched response times, safety, quality, and consistent service for distributed, mission-critical assets. Pearce’s engineering and support teams use sophisticated software, analytics, and detailed safety plans to support our technical experts in the field. Constant innovation and close collaboration with our customers are a hallmark of our service. To learn more about Pearce Services and Pearce Renewables, visit www.pearce-services.com or www.pearce-renewables.com.

