Peak Technology Unveils APEX: A Product Development & Realization Platform Designed to Provide Deep Tech OEMs with Rapid Prototyping, New Product Introduction, and High Volume Manufacturing Solutions

SILICON VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peak Technology, a leading provider of quick turn prototyping and advanced manufacturing services for the Semiconductor, Bio-Medical, Aerospace, and other Deep Tech industries, is proud to announce the launch of APEX, its proprietary Advanced Purchase Order Execution System. This new platform formalizes Peak’s unique manufacturing technology by providing true OEM-to-OEM Collaboration capability and delivering unmatched responsiveness, integration, and supply chain intelligence to meet the demands of next-generation manufacturing.

As industries accelerate into the Fourth Industrial Revolution—what Peak refers to as the Mechanization of the Internet—OEMs are no longer just looking for suppliers. They are seeking systems-capable partners who can integrate directly into their operations and help realize complex, AI-driven, robotic-centric products with speed, precision, and traceability. APEX was designed to answer this call.

“ APEX is not just a fulfillment tool—it’s a strategic platform that enables true OEM-to-OEM alignment,” said Sharon Woo, Founder & CEO of Peak Technology. “ It allows us to anticipate, execute, and scale to the needs of our customers’ internal systems with the agility that Industry 4.0 demands.”

“ What makes APEX different is how deeply it connects us to our customers—not just at the project level, but at the operational and planning level,” added Robert de Neve, COO & Head of Corporate Venture at Peak. “ This is the infrastructure behind what we call full-spectrum manufacturing. It’s collaborative, traceable, and fully integrated.”

APEX brings together product lifecycle management, production scheduling, vendor coordination, material sourcing, manufacturing engineering, and customer-specific documentation under one responsive system. By tightly aligning with customers’ internal workflows—via dedicated engineering touchpoints, transparent forecasting, and customized logistics—Peak turns complex manufacturing requirements into smooth, scalable delivery programs. This system-level capability builds on Peak’s recent additive manufacturing expansion, reinforcing the company’s position as a vertically integrated, program-ready partner for OEMs navigating digital transformation and advanced product development.

About Peak Technology

Peak Technology Enterprises is a woman-owned precision manufacturing technology company based in San Jose, CA, offering additive and subtractive manufacturing, engineering support, system integration, and full assembly services. With over 60 years of experience and ISO 9001 certification, Peak partners with global OEMs and innovators to deliver high-performance components and complex builds—on time, on spec, and on budget. Peak Technology provides the following services to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide building complex electro-mechanical, optical, and mechatronic products and equipment:

APEX Solutions

Innovative Manufacturing - Materials Science, Selection, & Design for Manufacturing (DFM) Formative Manufacturing - Forming, Fabrication & Welding Additive Manufacturing - 3D Printing & Scanning Subtractive Manufacturing - Automated, Multi-Axis, CNC Machining Integrative Manufacturing – Cleanroom-Based Assembly, System Integration & Product Support

Additional information may be found at www.peakfab.com.

