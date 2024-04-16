Peak Boosts Business Confidence in AI with Launch of Performance Guarantee

Peak’s performance guarantee demonstrates to businesses that adopting technology to optimise their inventories doesn’t need to be high-risk.

MANCHESTER, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inventory distortion was projected to cost retailers $1.77 trillion in 2023. To combat this, businesses are turning to AI to optimise their inventories to avoid missed sales and reduce capital tied up in excess stock. Today, to demonstrate the reliability of its AI applications and certify that AI adoption doesn’t need to be a high-risk venture, Peak has launched a performance guarantee for inventory availability.





Peak enables businesses to forecast, order and balance optimal stock levels across a network. With the performance guarantee, Peak will reimburse the cost of the customer’s AI application if the overall availability for products across their network falls below an agreed rate over the course of the guarantee period.

The performance guarantee is particularly important for organisations looking to reap the benefits of AI without the perceived risk that new technology brings. With the critical need to reinvent and evolve, businesses continue to embark on wide-scale transformation programmes but these programmes often suffer scope creep, prolonged timelines and overspend. In a time where interest rates and the cost of capital are high, businesses need to be certain that their technology investments won’t end up as ‘digital dust’.

“On average, Peak’s inventory customers see a stock holding reduction of 20 per cent whilst increasing availability for their customers”, said Richard Potter, CEO and co-founder at Peak. “With almost a decade’s experience developing and deploying AI, this performance guarantee demonstrates the maturity of Peak’s product and provides our customers with the assurance that optimising their inventory with AI doesn’t have to come at a higher risk. In a time of unpredictability, Peak offers welcome stability for businesses looking to transform their operations with AI.”

Peak’s AI guarantee has been developed with a reinsurance partner and has been rigorously tested by a team of external AI reinsurance specialists.

About Peak

Founded in Manchester in 2015 by Richard Potter, David Leitch and Atul Sharma, Peak is on a mission to change the way the world works by democratising AI for every business.

Peak’s customers are global industry leaders including Nike, Molson Coors, Marshalls and Eurocell. Its cloud AI platform contains a library of AI applications that help businesses to create rapid performance gains by optimising their inventories and pricing.

https://peak.ai/

