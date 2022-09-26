<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire PCTEL Announces its New MultiFin Antenna for Intelligent Transportation Systems Communications
Business Wire

PCTEL Announces its New MultiFin Antenna for Intelligent Transportation Systems Communications

di Business Wire

New MultiFin configurable antenna will deliver a robust RF performance, flexibility, and adaptability in a low-profile shark fin design

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, today announced its new MultiFin configurable antenna for public safety, fleet management and intelligent transportation applications.

The MultiFin 7-in-1 antenna offers a robust RF performance in a discreet, rugged low-profile shark fin design. Configurable and optimized for multiband applications, this antenna allows for easy integration with customers’ existing antenna systems.

Mattias Hellgren, PCTEL’s Senior RF Engineer & Product Manager, commented, “Flexibility and adaptability are important to our customers. The new MultiFin antenna allows the simultaneous operation of customers’ existing radio networks (TETRA, TETRAPOL, DMR, P25), along with new LTE 4G and 5G networks and WiFi 6E applications. It is designed to support multi system solutions for diverse applications in public safety, mass transit, telematics, infotainment systems and fleet management. We are excited to offer our new antenna technology to our customers as part of the Company’s continuing dedication to grow its product offerings through innovation and development.”

The MultiFin antenna is compliant with, among others, the LTE700 band, which has been chosen by European States for PPDR applications (Public Protection & Disaster Relief).

To learn more about the MultiFin antenna, visit https://www.pctel.com/antenna-product/multifin-gnss-cellular-wifi-6e-mimo-antenna/

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement products. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/

PCTEL® is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. © 2022 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

PCTEL Company Contact
Suzanne Cafferty

Vice President, Product Management & Global Marketing

PCTEL, Inc.

(630) 339-2107

public.relations@pctel.com

Articoli correlati

Visa Takes a Shot at Financial Goals with New Soccer Video Game

Business Wire Business Wire -
Visa launches new global version of the Financial Soccer game, bringing together entertainment and financial education in an action-packed...
Continua a leggere

Board International Announces Strategic Alliance With Oliver Wight

Business Wire Business Wire -
Board combines with Oliver Wight to accelerate next generation of Intelligent Planning LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Board International, the Intelligent Planning Platform which...
Continua a leggere

Microvast advances accessible and convenient electro-mobility: Successful completion of extreme fast charging project

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Visa Takes a Shot at Financial Goals with New Soccer Video Game

Business Wire