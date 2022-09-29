PCI Pal partners with Virgin Atlantic to secure its international omnichannel payments

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCI Pal® (LON: PCIP), the global provider of secure payment solutions, has today announced that its solution, PCI Pal Digital, has been selected by Virgin Atlantic to support the airline’s international omnichannel strategy.

The airline’s decision to update its existing PCI compliant payment handling system, and the selection of PCI Pal Digital, was driven by changing consumer habits during the pandemic. This saw Virgin Atlantic’s global customers adopt a broader range of digital payment methods including web, email, mobile, social media, chat, and messaging services.

Virgin Atlantic’s contact center as a service (CCaS) technology partner Genesys coordinated the integration of the payment security solution. PCI Pal has been a Genesys AppFoundry partner for three years and supports the firm in delivering secure payment solutions to its enterprise customers across the world.

With proven integrations, the team successfully incorporated PCI Pal Digital with Virgin Atlantic’s booking systems across the enterprise, taking the payment process out of scope, to deliver PCI DSS compliance within all territories.

Chris Imhoff, Transformation Project Manager at Virgin Atlantic said, “Virgin Atlantic is committed to providing our passengers with the very best customer experience, supported by the most advanced, secure and convenient payment methods. The implementation of PCI Pal Digital provides the reassurance that customer payments are handled in a secure and compliant manner, regardless of where customers are in the world, or whichever payment method they select.”

Commenting, Darren Gill, CRO at PCI Pal said, “We are delighted to have secured the contract with Virgin Atlantic, via our valued partner Genesys, in order to support the delivery of its global omnichannel payment strategy. Our digital payment solution will enable the airline to take advantage of digital integration for both current and future PCI compliant payment methods; it also reinforces our expertise in supporting some of the largest worldwide brands with their payment security and PCI compliance needs.”

