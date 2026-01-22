PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for 2025

MERRIMACK, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare and education markets, will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 operating results after close of market on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. At 4:30 p.m. EST on that date, management will review these results during their quarterly conference call.

For participants who would like to participate via telephone, please register here to receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that is required to access the call. The live webcast and replays of the conference call can be accessed online through the investor relations section of our website at https://ir.connection.com.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured IT solutions from its ISO 9001:2015 SOC 2 Type 2 certified Technology Integration and Distribution Center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has more than 5,000 professional certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small- and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

Corporate Communications Contact:

Jeff Frank, 603.683.2083

Jeff.Frank@connection.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Thomas Baker, 603.683.2505

Senior Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer

tom@connection.com