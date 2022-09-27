Paystand Announces SuiteWorld 2022 Gold Sponsorship

Leader in blockchain-enabled B2B payments with its self-driving AR SuiteApp is hosting multiple events, including a Booth, a Fireside Chat, and ICEBAR Party at SuiteWorld

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paystand today announced it will be a Gold sponsor at SuiteWorld 2022, Oracle NetSuite’s largest celebration for customers and partners that takes place September 27-30, 2022, at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas & On Air. This year’s theme is “Full Suite Ahead,” with the conference promising four energy-packed days filled with networking opportunities and educational programming that will help NetSuite customers, partners, and developers discover new ways to leverage the full power of the suite.

At SuiteWorld, Paystand will showcase its Self-Driving AR & Payments SuiteApp that puts customers’ Accounts Receivable Cash Cycle on Auto-Pilot. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how to receive fast, efficient, automated, and profitable payments:

Quickly win business with advance deposits for Quotes & Estimates

Add “Pay Now” links to Invoices embedded within emails

Eliminate credit card charges by passing convenience fees and incentives to payers

Instantly apply cash and reconcile payments to invoices in NetSuite

Receive payments efficiently with AutoPay and One-Click Checkout

Digitize paper checks via Paystand’s smart lockbox that reduce reliance on paper

Get cash faster via dynamic early payment discount offers to Payers using smart contracts

SuiteWorld will feature keynotes from NetSuite executives, including Evan Goldberg, NetSuite co-founder and executive vice president, and Gary Wiessinger, senior vice president of product management, to showcase how organizations are leveraging the power of NetSuite and will unveil new product announcements.

SuiteWorld will also include:

− Success stories from Paystand executives and customers that have used NetSuite to gain the visibility and control needed to adapt to changing market conditions

− Strategy and technical sessions, including pre-event training, across NetSuite product areas and key business themes across different industries

− Networking opportunities with NetSuite partners, customers, executives, and product experts in the SuiteWorld Expo

− NetSuite TV, a live broadcast brought to in-person & On Air attendees from the SuiteWorld Expo floor featuring interviews with customers, executives, and more

To learn more, please visit Paystand at Booth 226 in the SuiteWorld Expo and at Paystand’s Ice Bar Party. You can book a demo HERE.

About SuiteWorld

SuiteWorld is the industry’s premier cloud ERP conference of the year, being held at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas & On Air September 27-30. The 11th annual celebration of NetSuite customers and partners features a gathering of industry peers and product experts who run organizations leveraging the power of the NetSuite system.

For registration and additional details, please visit www.netsuitesuiteworld.com. To join the SuiteWorld conversation on social media, please use #SuiteWorld.

About Paystand

Paystand is on a mission to create an open and equitable commercial finance system, starting with a zero-fee network for B2B payments. Using blockchain and cloud technology, Paystand makes it possible to digitize receivables, automate processing, reduce time-to-cash, eliminate transaction fees, and enable new revenue. In August 2022, Paystand was named to the Inc. 5000 List for the third year in a row. Paystand has raised $86 million and was named to the 2021 CB Insights Fintech 250 as one of the world’s most promising privately held fintechs. For more information about Paystand, visit us at paystand.com. Follow our blog, and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

