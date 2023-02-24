<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Paysign to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Call
Business Wire

Paysign to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Call

di Business Wire

HENDERSON, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing, will discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Participant details are as follows:

U.S. dial-in: 877.407.2988

International dial-in: 1+ 201.389.0923

Webcast: Click Here

Replay:

Dial-in: 877.660.6853 or 201.612.7415

Conference ID: 13736590

The replay will be available until June 21, 2023.

To register as a financial professional in order to ask questions during the call, please email ir@paysign.com no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, March 17, 2023.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. is a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers and government institutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysign’s end-to-end technologies securely enable digital payout solutions and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, customer incentives, employee rewards, travel expenses and per diem, as well as reimbursements and rebates. Paysign’s solutions lower administrative costs, streamline operations, increase revenues, accelerate product adoption and improve customer, employee and channel partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. Paysign undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@paysign.com
888.522.4853

paysign.com/investors

Media Relations

Alicia Ches

702.749.7257

pr@paysign.com

Articoli correlati

Sarcos Commercializing and Expanding its Line of Teleoperated Robotics and Software Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
Expects Revenue of $6.1 Million for Q4 and $14.6 Million for the Full Year 2022 SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#robotics--Sarcos Technology...
Continua a leggere

Data I/O Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Momentum Continues as Bookings and Net Income Increase in Fourth Quarter; Full Year Bookings Reach 4 Year High REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

EVgo Inc. Aligns Organization Around Growing Its Charging Network

Business Wire Business Wire -
Continued cost optimization and focus on hiring for operational roles 2022 results expected to meet previously issued guidance Announces date for...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Sarcos Commercializing and Expanding its Line of Teleoperated Robotics and Software Solutions

Business Wire