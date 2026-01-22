Paysign, Inc. to Present at the Oppenheimer 11th Annual Emerging Growth Conference

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of patient affordability programs, donor compensation solutions, engagement and management platforms and integrated payment processing for the life sciences industries, today announced it will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 11th Annual Emerging Growth Conference to be held February 3-4, 2026, through a virtual format.

The focus of the virtual conference is to feature one-on-one and small group meetings with emerging companies in technology, industrial growth and consumer sectors. Paysign’s Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Baker, will host one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, February 3.

Investors interested in registering may contact their Oppenheimer representative.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) operates at the intersection of fintech and healthcare, integrating advanced payment processing and program management with tailored technologies for the plasma, pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Their breakthrough patient affordability solutions ensure patients receive the financial assistance they need to adhere to prescribed therapies by mitigating the effects of copay accumulators and maximizers. Paysign specializes in blood and plasma donor compensation programs, as well as comprehensive engagement and management platforms optimized for life sciences. Paysign’s proprietary processing architecture supports physical, virtual, mobile and bank-based payments with real-time transaction intelligence, enabling efficient, compliant and scalable program delivery. Through advanced reporting, analytics and in-house 24/7 bilingual customer support, Paysign delivers measurable value, exceptional service and a superior experience for donors, patients, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers and program sponsors across their growing fintech healthcare ecosystem. The company is committed to improving efficiencies, reducing costs, streamlining communications, increasing program performance and providing actionable insights to those they serve.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. Paysign undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

