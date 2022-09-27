<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Paysign, Inc. Applauds Preliminary Injunction of Plasma Ban

di Business Wire

HENDERSON, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing, today announced that on September 16, 2022, the United States District Court issued a preliminary injunction preventing the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from continuing to enforce its ban on plasma donations by Mexican nationals.

“Paysign applauds this decision as it allows our plasma clients to resume accepting plasma donations from Mexican nationals who enter the U.S. on a valid B-1/B-2 visa,” said Mark Newcomer, Paysign CEO. “Paysign would like to welcome back these donors and we appreciate their contribution to the supply of source plasma, which is used in therapies to treat a variety of rare diseases worldwide.”

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. is a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers and government institutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysign’s end-to-end technologies securely enable digital financial services and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, payroll, customer incentives, employee rewards, travel expenses, per diem, reimbursements, rebates, and countless other exchanges of value. Paysign’s solutions lower costs, streamline operations and improve customer, employee and partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.

Contacts

Paysign Investor Relations
888.522.4810

ir@paysign.com
paysign.com/investors

Paysign Media Relations
Alicia Ches, Director of Marketing

702.749.7257

pr@paysign.com

