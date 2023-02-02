Paysafe to Host Analyst & Investor Day in New York

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PSFE), a leading global payments platform, today announced that it will be hosting its 2023 Analyst & Investor Day on Monday, March 13, 2023 at the New York Stock Exchange.

Members of Paysafe’s leadership team will present an updated view of the Company’s long-term strategy and will highlight Paysafe’s market opportunities, value propositions for merchants and consumers, and growth outlook.

The presentations and Q&A session will be followed by a reception for in-person attendees. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending Paysafe’s Analyst & Investor Day are encouraged to contact investor relations at investorrelations@paysafe.com.

The presentation will be webcast live in listen-only mode beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET. To register for the webcast please visit the following link and fill in the requested details here. The webcast can also be accessed on the investor relations section of Paysafe’s website at ir.paysafe.com. A replay will be also available after the event.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading global payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

Contacts

Media

Kate Aldridge

Paysafe

kate.aldridge@paysafe.com
+44 750 079 7547

Investors

Kirsten Nielsen

Paysafe

+1 (646) 901-3140

kirsten.nielsen@paysafe.com

