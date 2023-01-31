PayRetailers Appoints Philippe Laranjeiro as Chief Commercial Officer – to Drive Ambitious Growth Strategy

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Latampayments—PayRetailers, LATAM’s leading all-in-one payment technology provider, has announced the appointment of Philippe Laranjeiro as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). He will report to CEO Juan Pablo Jutgla, overseeing the company’s commercial operations, supporting rapid growth and increasing market share – while accelerating service optimization.





Fintech growth leadership

Laranjeiro joins Spain-based PayRetailers with an impressive track record in the high-growth paytech sector, with more than 20 years of experience cultivating and scaling inclusive, equitable, high-performance teams. A fintech and payments veteran, he has previously worked in leadership roles for multiple Silicon Valley companies, including Atchik, Netsize, VISA, and Citcon.

His appointment supports PayRetailers’ ongoing growth strategy in a year that has seen the company expand its footprint from seven to 11 offices, more than double its headcount to over 200, and acquire Paygol in Chile and Pago Digital in Colombia.

PayRetailers Founder and CEO, Juan Pablo Jutgla, said, “We are thrilled to add someone of Philippe’s caliber to our leadership team. He is a deeply experienced and uniquely skilled fintech leader who possesses a clear client-first mentality. His experience and expertise in commercial leadership will be invaluable as we continue to focus on growth, profitability improvement, and business performance.”

Leading LATAM’s digital transformations

A specialist in aligning talent strategy to business growth, Laranjeiro will lead PayRetailers’ sales, partnerships, customer engagement and success strategy.

Philippe Laranjeiro said, “I am excited to join the team at PayRetailers as we deploy our innovative technologies to empower merchants’ digital transformations and optimize new revenue streams.”

About PayRetailers

Founded in 2017, PayRetailers is a leading global provider of online payment services with Latin DNA. Through one direct API, one technology platform and one contract, PayRetailers offers global merchants the integration of more than 250 payment methods without the need of a local entity. PayRetailers platform provides businesses the ability to manage their payment ecosystem, analyze data, and simplify their customer experience through fully integrated solutions. PayRetailers is headquartered in Spain with regional offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Costa Rica, Paraguay, and Peru.

