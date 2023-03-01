<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Payoneer to Participate in the Wolfe FinTech Forum

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Payoneer Global Inc. (“Payoneer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PAYO), the financial technology company empowering the world’s small businesses to transact, do business and grow globally, today announced that John Caplan, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wolfe FinTech Forum on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 10:05 am ET.

Investors and interested parties can access the webcast and replay of the presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.payoneer.com/investors/.

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world’s small businesses to transact, do business and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable anyone anywhere to participate and succeed in the global digital economy. Since our founding, we have built a global financial platform that has already made it easier for millions of SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to pay and get paid, manage their funds, and grow their business.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Michelle Wang

investor@payoneer.com

Media Contact:
PR@payoneer.com

