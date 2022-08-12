Payoneer Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Q2 2022 Revenue Growth of 34% Year-over-Year and Continued Positive Adjusted EBITDA Raises Full Year 2022 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Payoneer Global Inc. (“Payoneer”) (NASDAQ: PAYO), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights ($ in mm) 2Q 2021 3Q 2021 4Q 2021 1Q 2022 2Q 2022 YoY

Change Revenue $ 110.9 $ 122.7 $ 139.2 $ 137.0 $ 148.2 34 % Transaction costs as a % of revenue 25.7 % 20.1 % 20.2 % 18.7 % 17.7 % (800 bps) Revenue less transaction costs $ 82.4 $ 98.0 $ 111.1 $ 111.4 $ 122.0 48 % Net income (loss) (12.4 ) 0.8 (18.9 ) 20.2 4.4 N.M. Adjusted EBITDA 0.7 6.1 13.5 10.4 14.7 2,087 % Operational Metrics Volume ($bn) $ 13.6 $ 13.6 $ 16.2 $ 14.6 $ 14.6 8 % Revenue as a % of volume (“Take Rate”) 82 bps 90 bps 86 bps 94 bps 101 bps 19 bps

“Payoneer delivered strong revenue growth and profitability,” said Scott Galit, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer. “Results highlight our multi-year investments to build a diverse and global business model across industries, products, and geographies, which together continues to increase our overall effective take rate. We are growing the number of customers using our services, benefitting from our strategic expansion into higher value services, as well as seeing better-than-expected results from Ukraine and rising interest rate tailwinds.”

“We plan to continue to deliver positive adjusted EBITDA going forward,” said John Caplan, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer. “We are optimistic about our long-term growth opportunity and are committed to creating enduring value for all our stakeholders. We intend to expand our suite of solutions for our customers, provide a dynamic, inclusive workplace for our employees, and deliver strong, consistent financial returns for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

The Company had several achievements in the quarter, reinforcing its conviction for its long-term investment strategy and ability to drive growth across its diversified business model.

50% year-over-year revenue growth in its portfolio of emerging markets, which includes Latin America, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Middle East, North Africa and more

B2B AP/AR volumes grew over 65% year-over-year and represented 12% of total volume in the second quarter

The Payoneer ecosystem continues to expand with a significant increase in integration activity with banks and SMB platforms, including new partnerships with EC21, Linnworks, PrivatBank, and Shoplazza

Customer funds exceeded $5 billion for the first time as of June 30, 2022

Updated 2022 Guidance

“We are pleased with our second quarter and first half results, which highlighted the global breadth of our business and diversity of our revenue drivers,” said Michael Levine, Chief Financial Officer of Payoneer. “We have good momentum heading into the second half of 2022, and we see traction in our strategic investments.”

“Therefore, we are raising our revenue guidance for the full year. This reflects our latest views on the evolving broader macro-economic and geopolitical environment, the diversity of geographies and industries that we serve, and the strength of our operations. It also includes our improving outlook on our business in Ukraine given the resilience of its people despite the ongoing war, along with the contribution from interest income in a rising rate environment.”

“We anticipate positive adjusted EBITDA for 2022 while we invest in our long-term growth. We remain confident that our continued execution, customer adoption of our higher value services, and successful penetration into high-growth regions all support our increased guidance for the full year 2022, even with uncertainty ahead around inflation, economic growth, and interest rate levels.”

Updated 2022 guidance is as follows:

Revenue $580 million – $590 million Transaction costs ~19.5% of revenue Adjusted EBITDA (1) $30 million to $35 million

(1) Please refer to “Financial Information; Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below

Webcast

Payoneer will host a live webcast of its earnings on a conference call with the investment community beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET today, August 11, 2022. To access the webcast, go to the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.payoneer.com. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Payoneer

Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO) is the world’s go-to partner for digital commerce, everywhere. From borderless payments to boundless growth, Payoneer promises any business, in any market, the technology, connections and confidence to participate and flourish in the new global economy.

Since 2005, Payoneer has been imagining and engineering a truly global ecosystem so the entire world can realize its potential. Powering growth for customers ranging from aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets to the world’s leading digital brands like Airbnb, Amazon, Google, Upwork and Walmart, Payoneer offers a universe of opportunities, open to you.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Payoneer, may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Payoneer’s future financial or operating performance. For example, projections of future volume, revenue, transaction cost and adjusted EBITDA are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Payoneer and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that Payoneer may be adversely affected by geopolitical and other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (4) Payoneer’s estimates of its financial performance; and (5) other risks and uncertainties set forth in Payoneer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 and future reports that Payoneer may file with the SEC from time to time. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Payoneer does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Financial Information; Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial information and data contained in this press release, such as adjusted EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Payoneer uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Payoneer’s performance to that of prior periods for budgeting and planning purposes. Payoneer believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Payoneer’s results of operations. Payoneer’s method of determining these non-GAAP measures may be different from other companies’ methods and, therefore, may not be comparable to those used by other companies and Payoneer does not recommend the sole use of these non-GAAP measures to assess its financial performance. Payoneer management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Payoneer’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. You should review Payoneer’s financial statements, which are included in Payoneer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Payoneer’s business.

Non-GAAP measures include the following item:

Adjusted EBITDA: We provide adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that represents our net income (loss) adjusted to exclude: M&A related income, stock-based compensation expenses, reorganization related expenses, share in losses (gain) of associated company, gain from change in fair value of warrants, other financial expense (income), net, taxes on income, and depreciation and amortization.

Other companies may calculate the above measure differently, and therefore Payoneer’s measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In addition, guidance for fiscal year, where adjusted, is provided on a non-GAAP basis, which Payoneer will continue to identify as it reports its future financial results. The Company cannot reconcile its expected adjusted EBITDA to expected net income under “2022 Guidance” without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time, which unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s GAAP financial results.

In this earnings release, we reference volume, which is an operational metric. Volume refers to the total dollar value of transactions successfully completed or enabled by our platform, not including orchestration transactions. For a customer that both receives and later sends payments, we count the volume only once, with certain limited exceptions where both received and sent payment are counted.

TABLE – 1 PAYONEER GLOBAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 148,190 $ 110,927 $ 285,148 $ 211,533 Transaction costs ($338 and $658 interest expense and fees associated with related

party transaction during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022,

respectively) 26,212 28,521 51,787 48,676 Other operating expenses 35,392 32,010 70,151 58,624 Research and development expenses 26,607 18,541 52,522 35,194 Sales and marketing expenses 36,820 27,702 71,289 50,841 General and administrative expenses 20,192 18,163 38,320 28,680 Depreciation and amortization 5,171 4,351 9,626 9,028 Total operating expenses 150,394 129,288 293,695 231,043 Operating loss (2,204 ) (18,361 ) (8,547 ) (19,510 ) Financial income (expense): Gain from change in fair value of Warrants 12,831 12,076 44,027 12,076 Other financial expense, net (4,824 ) (2,937 ) (7,519 ) (3,559 ) Financial income (expense), net 8,007 9,139 36,508 8,517 Income (loss) before taxes on income and share of gain (loss) of associated

company 5,803 (9,222 ) 27,961 (10,993 ) Taxes on income 1,374 3,197 3,341 4,928 Share in gain (loss) of associated company (7 ) 5 13 (1 ) Net income (loss) $ 4,422 $ (12,414 ) $ 24,633 $ (15,922 ) Per share data Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders — Basic



earnings (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.63 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.84 ) — Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.63 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.84 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding — Basic 345,522,076 66,744,348 345,831,177 58,702,320 Weighted average common shares outstanding — Diluted 366,013,696 66,744,348 369,047,627 58,702,320

TABLE – 2 PAYONEER GLOBAL INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (U.S. dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 4,422 $ (12,414 ) $ 24,633 $ (15,922 ) Depreciation & amortization 5,171 4,351 9,626 9,028 Taxes on income 1,374 3,197 3,341 4,928 Other financial expenses (income), net 4,824 2,937 7,519 3,559 EBITDA 15,791 (1,929 ) 45,119 1,593 Stock based compensation expenses(1) 11,890 10,671 24,798 14,968 Reorganization related expenses(2) — 5,087 — 5,087 Share in losses (gain) of associated company 7 (5 ) (13 ) 1 M&A related income(3) (116 ) (1,074 ) (735 ) (1,074 ) Gain from change in fair value of Warrants(4) (12,831 ) (12,076 ) (44,027 ) (12,076 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,741 $ 674 $ 25,142 $ 8,499

(1) Represents non-cash charges associated with stock-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy. (2) Represents the non-recurring reorganizational costs that were not recorded as a reduction of additional paid in capital. The amounts relate to legal and professional services associated with the Reorganization. (3) Represents non-recurring fair value adjustment of a liability related to our 2020 acquisition of optile. (4) Changes in the estimated fair value of the warrants are recognized as gain or loss on the statements of operations. The impact is removed from EBITDA as it represents market conditions that are not in control of the Company.

Three months ended, June 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2021 Mar. 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ (12,414 ) $ 837 $ (18,902 ) $ 20,211 $ 4,422 Depreciation & amortization 4,351 4,435 4,534 4,455 5,171 Taxes on income 3,197 662 3,121 1,967 1,374 Other financial expenses (income), net 2,937 3,306 (11 ) 2,695 4,824 EBITDA (1,929 ) 9,240 (11,258 ) 29,328 15,791 Stock based compensation expenses(1) 10,671 8,590 13,455 12,908 11,890 Reorganization related expenses(2) 5,087 — — — — Share in losses (gain) of associated company (5 ) 10 26 (20 ) 7 M&A related income(3) (1,074 ) (390 ) (257 ) (619 ) (116 ) Gain from change in fair value of Warrants(4) (12,076 ) (11,321 ) 11,573 (31,196 ) (12,831 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 674 $ 6,129 $ 13,539 $ 10,401 $ 14,741

(1) Represents non-cash charges associated with stock-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy. (2) Represents the non-recurring reorganizational costs that were not recorded as a reduction of additional paid in capital. The amounts relate to legal and professional services associated with the Reorganization. (3) Represents non-recurring fair value adjustment of a liability related to our 2020 acquisition of optile. (4) Changes in the estimated fair value of the warrants are recognized as gain or loss on the statements of operations. The impact is removed from EBITDA as it represents market conditions that are not in control of the Company.

TABLE – 3 PAYONEER GLOBAL INC. EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Numerator: Net income (loss) $ 4,422 $ (12,414 ) $ 24,633 $ (15,922 ) Less dividends and revaluation attributable to redeemable and redeemable convertible preferred stock — 29,611 — 33,632 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 4,422 $ (42,025 ) $ 24,633 $ (49,554 ) Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding — Basic 345,522,076 66,744,348 345,831,177 58,702,320 Add: Dilutive impact of options to purchase common stock 19,844,013 — 22,541,797 — Dilutive impact of private warrants 647,607 — 674,653 — Weighted average common shares – diluted 366,013,696 66,744,348 369,047,627 58,702,320 Net income (loss) per share attributable To common stockholders — Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.63 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.84 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.63 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.84 )

TABLE – 4 PAYONEER GLOBAL INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 492,002 $ 465,926 Restricted cash 3,102 3,000 Customer funds 5,140,642 4,401,254 Accounts receivable, net 14,334 13,844 CA receivables, net 38,602 53,675 Other current assets 31,206 25,024 Total current assets 5,719,888 4,962,723 Non-current assets: Property, equipment and software, net 13,414 12,140 Goodwill 19,480 21,127 Intangible assets, net 39,806 37,529 Restricted cash 5,349 5,113 Deferred taxes 3,834 4,900 Investment in associated company 6,635 7,013 Severance pay fund 1,242 1,723 Operating lease right of use assets 19,075 12,943 Other assets 13,564 13,541 Total assets $ 5,842,287 $ 5,078,752 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 26,738 $ 17,200 Outstanding operating balances 5,140,642 4,401,254 Other payables 73,479 79,374 Total current liabilities 5,240,859 4,497,828 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt from related party 14,769 13,665 Warrant liability 15,850 59,877 Other long-term liabilities 27,879 20,309 Total liabilities 5,299,357 4,591,679 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 380,000,000 shares authorized; no shares were issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and

December 31, 2021. — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 3,800,000,000 and 3,800,000,000 shares authorized; 346,439,294 and 340,384,157 shares

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 3,464 3,404 Additional paid-in capital 611,997 575,470 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (605 ) 2,253 Accumulated deficit (71,926 ) (94,054 ) Total shareholders’ equity 542,930 487,073 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,842,287 $ 5,078,752

TABLE – 5 PAYONEER GLOBAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (U.S. dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 24,633 $ (15,922 ) Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,626 9,028 Deferred taxes 1,066 344 Stock-based compensation expenses 25,275 15,128 Share in loss (gain) of associated company (13 ) 1 Gain from change in fair value of Warrants (44,027 ) (12,076 ) Transaction costs allocated to Warrants — 5,087 Foreign currency re-measurement loss 2,491 861 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Other current assets (6,650 ) (8,311 ) Trade payables 9,538 (468 ) Deferred revenue 24 1,862 Accounts receivables (490 ) 5,560 CA extended to customers (109,422 ) (189,927 ) CA collected from customers 121,990 206,796 Other payables (6,318 ) 1,407 Other long-term liabilities (3,695 ) (3,582 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,134 4,676 Other assets (288 ) (3,768 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 28,874 16,696 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchase of property, equipment and software (5,093 ) (2,044 ) Capitalization of internal use software (7,772 ) (6,646 ) Severance pay fund (contributions) distributions, net 481 (423 ) Customer funds in transit, net (22,139 ) 9,396 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (34,523 ) 283 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Exercise of options 11,312 16,346 Outstanding operating balances, net 739,388 287,486 Proceeds from Reverse Recapitalization, net — 108,643 Proceeds from PIPE financing, net — 280,185 Proceeds from related party facility, net 1,103 – Repayment of long-term debt — (40,025 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 751,803 652,635 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,491 ) (871 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and customer funds 743,663 668,743 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and customer funds at beginning of the period 4,838,433 3,413,289 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and customer funds at end of the period $ 5,582,096 $ 4,082,032

