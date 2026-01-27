Payments Made Convenient with Elavon Live Payments and Microsoft 365

Professional service providers can easily manage and collect payments online

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elavon, a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank and one of the world's largest payment processors, is collaborating with Microsoft to introduce Elavon Live Payments, a groundbreaking payments app for Microsoft 365 offered through the Microsoft Marketplace.

Driven by the omni-channel capabilities of the Elavon Payments Gateway (EPG), Elavon Live Payments enables businesses and professional service providers to securely send invoices and collect customer payments with just a few clicks on a computer or mobile device. That means reducing the friction associated with old-school business payment processes and fewer days waiting for money owed. It is the first major embedded payments expansion on the EPG platform.

“Business professionals waste countless hours switching between multiple platforms to create invoices, send them to clients, and track payments,” said Pari Sawant, global chief product officer at Elavon. “Elavon Live Payments solves this challenge by eliminating traditional payment collection barriers allowing business owners to integrate payment workflows directly into commonly used Microsoft 365 applications like Outlook or Teams in real time, which can reduce Days Sales Outstanding and foster business growth.”

According to the 2024 Professional Services Maturity Benchmark Report for Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), professional service providers often wait five to 15 days longer than other industries to convert credit sales into cash.

Inefficiencies in the collection process may lead to potential cash flow problems, and firms with a higher DSO may face operational challenges as they wait longer to convert their work into revenue, impacting their ability to cover costs or reinvest in the business.

“Microsoft 365 is more than a suite of apps – it’s the foundation for how millions of people work every day,” said Tyler Pichach, Global Head of Banking & Payments Strategy, Microsoft. “By embedding Elavon Live Payments directly into familiar Microsoft 365 experiences like Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft Teams, we’re helping businesses streamline productivity and simplify payment workflows. And through Microsoft Marketplace, our single destination to find, try, buy, and deploy cloud solutions, Microsoft 365 users can quickly and easily access Elavon Live Payments.”

Key Features & Benefits Include:

Built for Microsoft 365

Works directly within the Outlook email interface

Integrates into Microsoft Teams for in-the-moment collaborative billing and payment

No need to switch between applications or platforms

Streamlined Payment Processing

Create and send invoices in seconds

PCI-compliant and secure payment processing

Real-time payment notifications and tracking

Built for Business & Professional Services

Perfect for consultants, tutors, freelancers, lawyers and other service-based businesses

Customizable invoice templates and seamless integration with your product or service offerings

Utilizing Microsoft Azure as a core component, Elavon Live Payments is a versatile payment processing solution that leverages EPG’s omni-commerce platform. Launched in 2024, EPG is a global gateway that provides a holistic set of embedded payments capabilities.

Elavon Live Payments is now available through the Microsoft Marketplace. For more information, click here.

About Elavon

Elavon is owned by U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB), the fifth-largest bank in the United States. It provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 1.3 million customers in the United States, Europe, and Canada. As the leading provider for airlines and a top-five provider in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and the public sector/education, Elavon’s innovative payment solutions are designed to solve pain points for businesses, from small to the largest global enterprises.

