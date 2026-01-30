Payfinia and Deluxe Partner to Enable Paze® for ISVs, Embedding Payments Across Issuer and Merchant Ecosystems

~Collaboration enables ISVs to embed bank supported digital wallets into their platforms while modernizing checkout for small businesses, community financial institutions and users~

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payfinia, an independent payment services firm providing an open payments framework, announced a new partnership with Deluxe, a trusted Payments and Data company serving millions of small businesses and financial institutions. Together, the organizations are expanding access to Paze®, a digital wallet and online checkout experience developed by Early Warning Services and offered by leading U.S. financial institutions.

Through this collaboration, Payfinia will support credit unions and community banks in enabling Paze for their cardholders, while Deluxe empowers merchants to accept Paze at checkout. The combined effort strengthens the availability of secure, bank-supported digital payments on both sides of the ecosystem – issuers and acquirers.

For Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) building commerce, billing and vertical market platforms, the partnership delivers a turnkey way to embed Paze directly into their applications. Through Deluxe’s payment gateway and network, ISVs can offer a bank supported digital wallet inside their software without managing issuer relationships, wallet integrations, or ongoing certification. This allows software platforms to deliver a modern checkout experience while maintaining control over the user experience, data flows, and monetization strategy.

Paze offers a fast, secure, and password free online checkout experience that can be embedded directly into software platforms. By integrating Paze into its payment network and gateway, Deluxe enables ISVs and merchants to accept bank supported digital wallet payments natively within their applications, accelerating time to market while reducing integration complexity. Payfinia further extends these capabilities, enabling community financial institutions to activate Paze’s digital wallet services within their online and mobile banking applications for seamless cardholder access.

“Community financial institutions are prioritizing seamless eCommerce experiences, and their cardholders increasingly expect checkout options that originate within their trusted digital banking environment,” said Keith Riddle, General Manager of Payfinia. “Our collaboration with Deluxe strengthens Paze’s presence across both sides of the transaction. As issuers activate Paze for their cardholders, merchants are simultaneously enabled to accept those payments. Together, we are elevating the digital commerce experience to enhance security, expand payment choice, and drive long‑term value for financial institutions, merchants, and consumers.”

As a Paze merchant partner, Deluxe enables its broad merchant base to add Paze alongside existing payment methods, helping businesses reduce checkout friction, decrease cart abandonment, and improve consumer trust.

“Software platforms are increasingly responsible for how payments are experienced, secured, and monetized,” said Brian Mahony, President of Deluxe Merchant Services. “This partnership allows ISVs to embed Paze into their platforms using our payments infrastructure, giving them access to a bank supported digital wallet without taking on additional operational burden. Together with Payfinia, we are enabling software companies to deliver trusted, modern payment experiences at scale.”

For ISVs, the collaboration provides a scalable payments foundation that supports embedded checkout, stronger consumer trust, and long-term platform differentiation.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale, and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

About Payfinia Inc.

Payfinia Inc. is an independent payments company, providing community financial institutions (CFIs) access to and ownership of their instant payments services. Payfinia’s flagship product offering, the Instant Payments Xchange (IPX), is a secure, scalable and affordable real-time money movement service. Additionally, Payfinia partners with third-party digital providers to integrate instant payments with traditional payment and money movement solutions, extending the technology provider’s capabilities, while also providing community financial institutions (CFIs) a more robust payments ecosystem. To learn more about Payfinia, visit payfinia.com.

