Paycom Software, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results

Full Year Revenues of $1,375 million, up 30% year-over-year

Full Year GAAP Net Income of $281 million, representing 20% of total revenues, or $4.84 per diluted share

Full Year Adjusted EBITDA of $580 million, representing 42% of total revenues

Fourth Quarter Revenues of $371 million, up 30% year-over-year

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom,” “we” and “our”) (NYSE: PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

“We delivered outstanding results in 2022, with accelerating revenue growth and strong margins, reflecting strong demand for our user-friendly solutions and attractive client return on investment,” said Paycom’s founder, chairman and CEO, Chad Richison. “Employees are doing their own payroll with Beti®, and that’s what is best for the employee and the employer. In 2023, we will continue to invest in innovation around the employee experience and automation to deliver more value to our clients.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

Total Revenues of $370.6 million represented a 30.0% increase compared to total revenues of $285.0 million in the same period last year. Recurring revenues of $364.0 million increased 30.0% from the comparable prior year period, and constituted 98.2% of total revenues.

GAAP Net Income was $80.0 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $48.7 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Net Income1 was $100.2 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, compared to $64.4 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $163.9 million, compared to $109.6 million in the same period last year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents were $400.7 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $278.0 million as of December 31, 2021.

Total Debt, Net was $29.0 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $29.2 million as of December 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2022

Total Revenues of $1,375.2 million represented a 30.3% increase compared to total revenues of $1,055.5 million last year. Recurring revenues of $1,351.9 million increased 30.4% from last year, and constituted 98.3% of total revenues.

GAAP Net Income was $281.4 million, or $4.84 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $196.0 million, or $3.37 per diluted share, last year.

Non-GAAP Net Income1 was $357.2 million, or $6.14 per diluted share, compared to $260.4 million, or $4.48 per diluted share, last year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $579.7 million, compared to $419.3 million last year.

1 Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and the reconciliations at the end of this release for additional information concerning these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

Business Highlights

Paycom earned a Top 25 ranking from Top Workplaces USA, and a Top Workplaces in Oklahoma award, its tenth-consecutive year on the list. Paycom was also named a Best Company for Women.

Total client count increased to 36,561 as of December 31, 2022, up 8% from the prior year-end. On a parent company grouping basis, client count as of December 31, 2022, increased to 19,081, up 8% from the prior year-end.

Annual revenue retention rate was 93% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Paycom stored data for over 6.5 million persons employed by its clients during the year ended December 31, 2022, up 14.0% year-over-year.

Financial Outlook

Paycom provides the following expected financial guidance for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 and the year ending December 31, 2023.

Quarter Ending March 31, 2023:

Total Revenues in the range of $443 million to $445 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $210 million to $212 million.

Year Ending December 31, 2023:

Total Revenues in the range of $1.700 billion to $1.702 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $700 million to $702 million.

We have not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA ranges presented above and discussed on the teleconference call to net income, nor the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins and forward looking non-GAAP effective income tax rate discussed on the teleconference call to comparable GAAP measures, because applicable information for future periods, on which these reconciliations would be based, is not readily available due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, taxes, non-cash stock-based compensation expense and other items. Further, we have not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted gross margin discussed on the teleconference call to GAAP gross margin because applicable information for future periods, on which this reconciliation would be based, is not readily available due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, cost of revenues, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Accordingly, reconciliations of the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA ranges to net income, the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins to net income margin, the forward-looking adjusted gross margin to gross margin, and the forward-looking non-GAAP effective income tax rate to the GAAP effective income tax rate are not available at this time without unreasonable effort. During the teleconference call, we also refer to a forward-looking estimate of our implied revenue growth rate plus adjusted EBITDA margin, or the “Rule of 65”. Because we are unable to reconcile forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin to net income margin without unreasonable effort, we are unable to reconcile the “Rule of 65” to a comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call, including adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted sales and marketing expenses, adjusted total administrative expenses, adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted total research and development costs, adjusted EBITDA margin, “Rule of 65” and “Rule of 72”. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to review and assess the performance of our core business operations and for planning purposes. We define (i) adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any) and the change in fair value of our interest rate swap, (ii) non-GAAP net income as net income plus non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any) and the change in fair value of our interest rate swap, all of which are adjusted for the effect of income taxes, (iii) adjusted gross profit as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (iv) adjusted gross margin as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, divided by total revenues, (v) each adjusted expense item as the GAAP expense amount less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (vi) adjusted total research and development costs as total research and development costs (including the capitalized portion) less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation (including the capitalized portion), (vii) adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA (calculated as described in clause (i)) divided by total revenues, (viii) “Rule of 65” and “Rule of 72” each as revenue growth rate (expressed as a percentage) plus adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as described in clause (vii)) and (ix) non-GAAP effective income tax rate as the provision for income taxes plus the income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments divided by non-GAAP net income (calculated as described in clause (ii)) plus the provision for income taxes and the income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. We believe these metrics are useful to investors because they facilitate comparisons of our core business operations across periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparisons with the results of peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement results under GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is a measure that provides useful information to management about the amount of cash available for reinvestment in our business, repurchasing common stock and other purposes. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net income, gross profit, gross margin, research and development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, administrative expenses and total research and development costs. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation, or as a substitute for the consolidated statements of income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that we present may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.

Conference Call Details:

In conjunction with this announcement, Paycom will host a conference call today, February 7, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results. To access this call, dial (844) 200-6205 (domestic) or (929) 526-1599 (international) and provide 948754 as the access code. A live webcast as well as the replay of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Paycom’s website at investors.paycom.com.

About Paycom

For nearly 25 years, Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency and direct access to data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, those employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and best employers in the U.S. by Top Workplaces, Paycom can serve businesses of all sizes and in all 50 states from offices across the country.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are, and certain statements on the related teleconference call may be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are any statements that refer to Paycom’s estimated or anticipated results, other non-historical facts or future events and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategy; anticipated future operating results and operating expenses, cash flows, capital resources, dividends and liquidity; trends, opportunities and risks affecting our business, industry and financial results; future expansion or growth plans and potential for future growth; our ability to attract new clients to purchase our solution; our ability to retain clients and induce them to purchase additional applications; our ability to accurately forecast future revenues and appropriately plan our expenses; market acceptance of our solution and applications; our expectations regarding future revenues generated by certain applications; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes; how certain factors affecting our performance correlate to improvement or deterioration in the labor market; our plan to open additional sales offices and our ability to effectively execute such plan; the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents to meet our working capital and capital expenditure needs over the next 12 months; our plans regarding our capital expenditures and investment activity as our business grows, including with respect to research and development and the expansion of our corporate headquarters and other facilities; our plans to repurchase shares of our common stock through a stock repurchase plan; and our expected income tax rate for future periods. In addition, forward-looking statements also consist of statements involving trend analyses and statements including such words as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to business and economic risks. As such, our actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which such statements were made, except to the extent required by law.

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 400,730 $ 277,978 Accounts receivable 22,843 9,490 Prepaid expenses 34,056 23,729 Inventory 1,607 1,131 Income tax receivable 5,583 16,413 Deferred contract costs 96,378 76,724 Current assets before funds held for clients 561,197 405,465 Funds held for clients 2,202,975 1,846,573 Total current assets 2,764,172 2,252,038 Property and equipment, net 402,448 348,953 Intangible assets, net 54,017 58,028 Goodwill 51,889 51,889 Long-term deferred contract costs 567,974 461,852 Other assets 62,013 42,385 Total assets $ 3,902,513 $ 3,215,145 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,054 $ 5,772 Accrued commissions and bonuses 28,439 22,357 Accrued payroll and vacation 45,023 34,259 Deferred revenue 19,825 16,277 Current portion of long-term debt — 1,775 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 59,990 63,397 Current liabilities before client funds obligation 169,331 143,837 Client funds obligation 2,207,706 1,846,573 Total current liabilities 2,377,037 1,990,410 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 141,033 145,504 Long-term deferred revenue 97,591 85,149 Net long-term debt, less current portion 29,000 27,380 Other long-term liabilities 75,245 72,988 Total long-term liabilities 342,869 331,021 Total liabilities 2,719,906 2,321,431 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value (100,000 shares authorized, 62,518 and 62,298 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 57,867 and 58,012 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 625 623 Additional paid-in capital 576,622 465,594 Retained earnings 1,196,968 915,579 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (loss) (3,703 ) — Treasury stock, at cost (4,651 and 4,286 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) (587,905 ) (488,082 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,182,607 893,714 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,902,513 $ 3,215,145

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Recurring $ 364,008 $ 280,026 $ 1,351,856 $ 1,036,691 Implementation and other 6,600 4,960 23,362 18,833 Total revenues 370,608 284,986 1,375,218 1,055,524 Cost of revenues Operating expenses 47,541 37,863 169,806 130,475 Depreciation and amortization 11,530 8,660 42,935 31,411 Total cost of revenues 59,071 46,523 212,741 161,886 Administrative expenses Sales and marketing 92,727 75,509 346,561 275,994 Research and development 39,569 34,414 148,343 118,426 General and administrative 60,021 49,606 239,130 209,840 Depreciation and amortization 13,386 10,308 49,764 35,811 Total administrative expenses 205,703 169,837 783,798 640,071 Total operating expenses 264,774 216,360 996,539 801,957 Operating income 105,834 68,626 378,679 253,567 Interest expense (949 ) — (2,536 ) — Other income (expense), net 9,104 1,376 13,435 2,395 Income before income taxes 113,989 70,002 389,578 255,962 Provision for income taxes 34,038 21,315 108,189 60,002 Net income $ 79,951 $ 48,687 $ 281,389 $ 195,960 Earnings per share, basic $ 1.38 $ 0.84 $ 4.86 $ 3.39 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.38 $ 0.84 $ 4.84 $ 3.37 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 57,867 58,007 57,928 57,885 Diluted 58,037 58,238 58,175 58,191 Comprehensive earnings (loss): Net income $ 79,951 $ 48,687 $ 281,389 $ 195,960 Unrealized net gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 124 — (4,757 ) — Tax effect (14 ) — 1,054 — Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 110 — (3,703 ) — Comprehensive earnings (loss) $ 80,061 $ 48,687 $ 277,686 $ 195,960

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 281,389 $ 195,960 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 92,699 67,222 Accretion of discount on available-for-sale securities (1,020 ) (452 ) Non-cash marketing expense 1,734 1,051 (Gain)/loss on disposition of property and equipment (150 ) 146 Amortization of debt issuance costs 847 36 Stock-based compensation expense 94,898 97,506 Cash paid for derivative settlement 205 (741 ) Gain on derivative (1,559 ) (662 ) Deferred income taxes, net (3,210 ) 32,906 Other (206 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (13,353 ) (360 ) Prepaid expenses (6,497 ) (5,875 ) Inventory (224 ) 481 Other assets (13,907 ) (7,862 ) Deferred contract costs (122,440 ) (103,356 ) Accounts payable 11,676 (660 ) Income taxes, net 10,830 (5,966 ) Accrued commissions and bonuses 6,082 8,654 Accrued payroll and vacation 10,764 9,730 Deferred revenue 15,990 14,600 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 555 17,004 Net cash provided by operating activities 365,103 319,362 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of investments from funds held for clients (268,718 ) (398,819 ) Proceeds from investments from funds held for clients 382,230 267,341 Purchases of intangible assets (4,120 ) (5,500 ) Purchases of property and equipment (132,678 ) (120,692 ) Net cash used in investing activities (23,286 ) (257,670 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of debt 29,000 — Repurchases of common stock (94,652 ) — Withholding taxes paid related to net share settlements (5,171 ) (65,580 ) Payments on long-term debt (29,287 ) (1,775 ) Net change in client funds obligation 361,133 233,079 Payment of debt issuance costs (6,436 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 254,587 165,724 Increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 596,404 227,416 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,812,691 1,585,275 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,409,095 $ 1,812,691

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents $ 400,730 $ 277,978 Restricted cash included in funds held for clients 2,008,365 1,534,713 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,409,095 $ 1,812,691 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 507 $ 2 Cash paid for income taxes $ 100,578 $ 33,068 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, accrued but not paid $ 5,899 $ 7,581 Stock-based compensation for capitalized software $ 8,965 $ 7,141 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 21,467 $ 14,141

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income to adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 79,951 $ 48,687 $ 281,389 $ 195,960 Interest expense 949 — 2,536 — Provision for income taxes 34,038 21,315 108,189 60,002 Depreciation and amortization 24,916 18,968 92,699 67,222 EBITDA 139,854 88,970 484,813 323,184 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 24,083 21,142 94,898 97,506 Change in fair value of interest rate swap — (540 ) — (1,403 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 163,937 $ 109,572 $ 579,711 $ 419,287 Net income margin 21.6 % 17.1 % 20.5 % 18.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 44.2 % 38.4 % 42.2 % 39.7 %

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:



James Samford, 800-580-4505



investors@paycom.com

Read full story here