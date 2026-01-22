Paycom Software, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE: PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, will release its results for the fourth quarter and year-ended Dec. 31, 2025, after the market closes on Feb. 11. Paycom will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5 p.m. (Eastern) that day.

Dial-in #: +1 (833) 470-1428 Intl. Dial-In #: +1 (646) 844-6383 Access Code: 829388 Replay #: +1 (866) 813-9403 Intl. Replay #: +1 (929) 458-6194 Replay Access Code: 951764

The conference call will also be webcast at investors.paycom.com. For those unable to participate, a replay will be available following the conclusion of the earnings call on Feb. 11 through Feb. 18. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Paycom

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) simplifies business and employees’ lives through automated, command-driven HR and payroll technology that revolutionizes data access. From hire to retire, Paycom’s employee-first technology leverages AI and full-solution automation to streamline processes and drive efficiencies in a truly single database, providing a seamless experience for Paycom’s clients and their employees. With its industry-first AI engine, IWantTM, Paycom provides instant and accurate access to employee data without having to navigate or learn the software. For over 25 years, Paycom has been recognized for its innovative technology and workplace culture while serving businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.

Investor Relations:

James Samford

investors@paycom.com

Paycom Software, Inc.