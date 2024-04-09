Paycom Named Among Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) (“Paycom”), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, was recognized by Newsweek as one of the nation’s most trustworthy companies for the third year in a row.





The Most Trustworthy Companies in America list includes private and public organizations from 23 industries across the United States. The winners were determined via evaluations considering the points of view of potential customers, investors and employees.

“We are honored to receive this award for a third consecutive year, which further demonstrates the value we provide businesses and the confidence stakeholders have in our software,” said Chad Richison, co-CEO, president and chairman.

Newsweek and Statista partnered on an independent survey of about 25,000 Americans that took place in October and November 2023. A total of 97,000 company evaluations were submitted to produce the ranked list of 700 U.S. companies.

Newsweek also recently listed Paycom as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters.

About Paycom

For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.

Contacts

Larisha Hunter



1-800-580-4505



media@paycom.com