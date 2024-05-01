Paycom expands automated payroll with Beti into Ireland

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) (“Paycom”), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced it will expand its product offerings and geographic reach into Ireland. This latest development includes access to Beti®, an industry-first solution that empowers employees to do their own payroll.





This expansion follows the company’s recent introduction of payroll services in Canada, Mexico and the U.K. It also follows the 2023 launch of Global HCM™, which increased a number of Paycom applications and tools in more than 180 countries and 15 languages and dialects. Now, Paycom will offer its single-software solution for HCM, payroll and tax filing to support organizations with employees in Ireland.

“Ireland is the fourth country where we are introducing Beti outside of the U.S., and this reflects our ongoing commitment to provide innovative technology, while simplifying the lives of employees on a global scale,” said Chad Richison, co-CEO, president and chairman of Paycom. “International companies are choosing us because they’re excited to automate their payroll with Beti in multiple countries.”

According to a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Paycom in 2023, a composite organization representative of interviewed clients implementing Beti reduced time spent processing payroll by 90%.

When asked about the impact of implementing Beti, a vice president of total rewards and systems in the consumer services industry explained, “We had over nine separate systems that we consolidated into Paycom.”

For more information, visit https://www.paycom.com/software/beti/.

