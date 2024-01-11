Paychex Wins 2024 BIG Innovation Award

The latest digital enhancements to Paychex Flex® Onboarding recognized for business innovation and impact

ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, employee benefits, insurance services, and payroll, was named a winner in the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The award was received in recognition of the latest enhancements to the digital employee onboarding software within Paychex Flex®, the company’s cloud-based SaaS solution.





“Innovation is driving our society,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “ We are thrilled to be honoring Paychex as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many.”

The latest enhancements simplify the onboarding experience by integrating essential steps directly within the Paychex Flex onboarding workflow while helping to comply with complex federal and state regulations, including employment eligibility verification and tax withholdings. Advancements allow new hires to complete critical documentation, including direct deposit authorization, Form W-4, state withholding forms, Form I-9, and emergency contact information, all from the device of choice, such as a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop, for a digital onboarding experience that can eliminate stacks of paperwork.

“ Today, shifting economic conditions, new employee expectations, technology advancements, and complicated regulations all intersect within the workplace, making the hiring and onboarding process more complex than ever,” said Tom Hammond, Paychex vice president of strategy, partnerships, and business development. “ It is an honor to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for the innovative enhancements made to Paychex Flex that are enabling a more efficient process for businesses to transition applicants to engaged and productive employees from day one on the job.”

Digital onboarding with Paychex Flex can help streamline the process to save time, reduce the chance of human errors, and simplify the workload of a newly hired employee. According to a Paychex Client Survey fielded in June 2022, three out of four Paychex clients with 50 to 500+ employees stated they have shortened times for recruiting, screening, tracking, and onboarding employees through Paychex Flex. Additionally, 97% of clients said an online portal for employee self-service or HR-related tasks from any device or location was very or extremely important to strengthening employee relationships.

The Business Intelligence Group named 47 companies and 108 products as 2024 winners. Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteered their time and expertise to score submissions. For a complete list of the 2024 BIG Innovation Award winners, visit bintelligence.com/awards/big-innovation-awards.

To learn more about the Paychex Flex Onboarding technology solution, visit paychex.com/hiring/employee-onboarding-software.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is an industry-leading HCM company delivering a full suite of technology and advisory services in human resources, employee benefit solutions, insurance, and payroll. The company serves approximately 740,000 customers in the U.S. and Europe and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. The more than 16,000 people at Paychex are committed to helping businesses succeed and building thriving communities where they work and live. To learn more, visit paychex.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contacts

Media

Chelsea Wernick



Public Relations Program Manager II



Office: (585) 216-2974



cwernick@paychex.com

@Paychex