Paul Drobot Joins LegalOn Technologies as Chief Sales Officer to Lead Growth in the United States

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LegalOn Technologies (“LegalOn”), a leader in AI contract review software, today announced the hiring of Paul Drobot as Chief Sales Officer (CSO) for the United States. Paul will lead LegalOn’s US sales organization, drive growth, and build a world-class sales and customer success team.

“Paul is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of scaling sales organizations and driving growth, with deep experience in legal technology,” said LegalOn’s CEO Daniel Lewis. “His passion and energy for helping customers and building great teams will help take LegalOn to the next level.”

“I am excited to join LegalOn at this important time in its growth,” said Paul Drobot, CSO. “With our ground-breaking AI contract review technology, we have an incredible opportunity to help legal teams review contracts faster and more accurately. I look forward to working with the leadership team to build a high-performance sales organization that delivers outstanding value to customers.”

Paul brings more than thirty years of sales leadership experience in the legal and technology field to LegalOn. Most recently, Paul scaled and led sales organizations at e-discovery company Logikcull, tech-enabled law firm Atrium, and legal marketplace UpCounsel.

Paul joins LegalOn as it quickly grows in the United States. In December, LegalOn announced its US expansion and appointment of Daniel Lewis as CEO. LegalOn has also added new leaders in practical guidance, marketing, and engineering.

A free early access period is now open to select users and organizations. Companies and firms interested in this technology can find more information and sign up for early access at LegalOnTech.com.

