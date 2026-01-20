Patra Advances AI Platform to Benefit All Insurance Groups

AI advancements, support for commercial package policies, SaaS subscription plans, and operational reporting round out Patras AI’s competitive offering.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patra, a leading provider of AI-powered software solutions and technology-enabled insurance outsourcing services, today announced four major milestones for its Patra AI platform: industry-first support for Commercial Package policies (CPP), AI model performance improvements, the launch of monthly subscription pricing, and new operational reporting.

Patra AI is Patra’s proprietary insurance automation platform, which uses leading-edge AI and modern workflows to alleviate key pain points for the insurance industry. With a strong focus on the document-heavy insurance policy lifecycle, Patra AI has delivered market-leading solutions for policy checking, quote comparison, and the extraction & structuring of policy data with more on the horizon as Patra continues to invest in AI for the industry. Customers can adopt Patra AI directly as SaaS products or partner with Patra’s service delivery teams to manage the process, ensuring they still benefit from AI-driven efficiency and accuracy.

These latest product advancements enable insurance groups of all sizes to benefit from Patra AI across 85% of commercial insurance policy volume. The platform delivers unsurpassed AI-powered accuracy, with quick and efficient human-in-the-loop workflows to validate automated results in minutes. With simple monthly pricing for Self-Service clients, and competitive transactional pricing for Full-Service clients, Patra AI allows insurance agents, brokers and wholesalers of all sizes to benefit from Patra’s enterprise-grade, AI-powered technology.

Breaking the commercial package barrier

Commercial Package policies have historically been a significant blind spot for AI-powered insurance automation solutions, due to their size and complexity. These policy and quote documents bundle multiple coverages into a single unstructured PDF, often hundreds of pages in length. Reviewing these documents manually has typically required hours of work, and automation platforms have struggled to tackle their complexity. Patra AI has now overcome this challenge, allowing its platform to accurately extract and analyze data across up to five distinct lines of business within a single policy document:

Commercial Property

Commercial General Liability

Commercial Auto

Workers’ Compensation

Commercial Umbrella

"Support for Commercial Package policies has been a significant gap for AI-powered document automation in the insurance industry," said Will Dogan, Senior Vice President of Product and Service Line Management at Patra. "The complexity of extracting and analyzing data from five different lines within a single unstructured document was a barrier holding back the reach of automation solutions – until now. By combining our latest AI advancements with a new SaaS subscription plan, we are ensuring that agencies of every size can now automate their most complex workflows with the same speed, efficiency, and 99.5% verified accuracy they've come to expect from Patra."

Comprehensive commercial lines of business coverage

The Patra AI platform now supports 12 commercial lines of business, providing a single, integrated solution for the vast majority of commercial insurance needs:

Supported: 12 Top Commercial Lines of Business Business Owners Policy (BOP) Cyber Liability Commercial Automobile Directors and Officers (D&O) Commercial General Liability Employment Practices Liability (EPLI) Commercial Package Excess Liability Commercial Property Professional Liability Commercial Umbrella Workers' Compensation

Empowering insurance AI with SaaS subscription plans

To eliminate barriers for mid-market and smaller agencies looking to adopt Patra AI as a SaaS product, Patra is introducing flexible subscription plans with simple, fixed monthly payments. In this Patra AI ‘Self-Service’ model, agencies or brokers pick a plan based on their size and policy volume with options ranging from dozens to thousands (or more) of policies annually. When combined with unlimited user seats which are also included, this approach offers agencies clear budget predictability alongside dramatic efficiency gains.

Accessible entry: Subscriptions start at $99/month, and all include a 14-day free trial.

Subscriptions start at $99/month, and all include a 14-day free trial. Operational impact: SaaS customers achieved 85%+ time reduction on policy checking workflows compared with prior manual methods; one customer reduced policy checking expense by $300,000 annually, freeing up account management time to focus on revenue generating activities.

SaaS customers achieved 85%+ time reduction on policy checking workflows compared with prior manual methods; one customer reduced policy checking expense by $300,000 annually, freeing up account management time to focus on revenue generating activities. Verified accuracy: The platform uses patent-pending AI technology, combined with guided human-in-the-loop verification of automated results, to achieve a 99.5% accuracy rate in just minutes.

‘Full-Service’ model allows clients to benefit from AI while entrusting the entire workflow to Patra.

Patra also offers ‘Full Service’ solutions, which bundle Patra AI with execution by Patra’s global delivery teams. In this model, Patra manages the end-to-end process, backed by coverage for Patra Errors and Omissions (E&O), while delivery teams use the automation behind the scenes to deliver improved outcomes.

This model comes with competitive, fixed, transactional pricing and faster turnaround times allowing clients to benefit from AI even if they don’t interact with it directly.

Turn platform activity into actionable agency insights

New activity reporting capabilities empower agency leaders to track platform usage and performance, with easy-to-use export functionality for deeper business intelligence and operational oversight. These insights help leaders understand how teams are adopting technology, identify workflow inefficiencies, and measure ROI on digital investments. With clear visibility into usage patterns and performance trends, agencies can make faster, more informed decisions that improve productivity, accountability, and overall operational effectiveness.

Insurance groups can visit the Patra AI platform to schedule a personalized demonstration or learn more about SaaS or full-service options.

About Patra

Patra is a leading provider of AI-powered software solutions and technology-enabled insurance outsourcing services. Patra powers insurance processes by optimizing the application of people and technology, supporting insurance groups through its PatraOne platform. With a global team of over 6,500 process executives, Patra helps agencies, brokers, wholesalers, MGAs/MGUs, and carriers achieve profitable growth and organizational value.

