PatientPop’s Integrated Practice Growth Platform Enables Independent OB-GYN to Boost Business and Improve the Patient Experience

OB-GYN Practice in Florida Uses PatientPop Technology to Enhance Its Online Presence

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PatientPop, a market leader in practice growth technology, today announced that its successful partnership with OB-GYN Dr. Alan B. Patterson has resulted in a significant increase in new patients and business outcomes. Dr. Patterson began leveraging PatientPop’s services in 2017 to attract new patients, improve website and search engine optimization (SEO), and enhance the care experience.

Since implementing PatientPop’s services, Dr. Patterson’s appointment volume has increased by 1,900%, bringing his average to over 400 per month. This growth is a direct result of PatientPop’s website optimization and Google Ads strategy. Monthly website visitation has jumped to an average of 1,330 visitors over the last six months due to stronger SEO. PatientPop has also helped with the practice’s Facebook page, which now has more followers and drives new patients through the door. In addition, PatientPop produces a monthly thought leadership blog as a resource to generate new leads. Finally, the practice has improved the patient experience by implementing PatientPop’s online appointment booking tool, which allows patients to use smart devices to connect with their care team.

“Partnering with PatientPop is one of the best investments I’ve made to help attract new patients. The changes implemented have improved my digital presence, so I am easy to find online and have helped me stand out from my competitors,” Dr. Alan B. Patterson, Practice Owner, said. “I’ve been practicing for a long time and my marketing tools were outdated. PatientPop is very internet-savvy and has made my website and social media content feel more modern, which appeals to a wider patient demographic.”

“Hearing the successful results from independent practices like Dr. Patterson’s is what keeps our team motivated to continue innovating and enhancing our platform,” Luke Kervin, Co-CEO and Co-founder of PatientPop, said. “Our integrated practice growth technology has revolutionized what it means for providers to reach and retain new patients, market their businesses better, and improve the patient experience.”

About Dr. Patterson

Alan B. Patterson, MD, is an experienced and compassionate OB-GYN practicing in Coral Springs, Florida. Dr. Patterson is known for the gentle and personalized care he offers to his patients, developing relationships to help them lead healthier lives. He has delivered over 5,900 babies & counting. Dr. Patterson’s patients benefit from his highly personalized approach to the best possible healthcare, in which he tailors treatment plans and services to meet an individual’s specific needs. He’s available seven days a week and offers same-day appointments if necessary. To learn more, visit www.obgynpatterson.com.

About PatientPop

PatientPop is an industry leader in practice growth technology with a platform that helps thousands of providers promote their practice, attract and acquire patients, and retain them, for a thriving business. The integrated platform eases and enhances the patient journey from start to finish, with a streamlined digital workflow that significantly reduces work for providers and staff. PatientPop has been recognized with many industry awards and accolades, including the Inc. 500, Deloitte Fast 500, Entrepreneur 360, Consumer World Awards, Capterra Shortlist, G2 Leader, and Silicon Review 50 Fastest Growing Companies. PatientPop has headquarters in Santa Monica, California. For more information, visit www.patientpop.com.

