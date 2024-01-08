PatientFi Appoints Ray Bassi as New Senior Vice President, Sales

PatientFi Taps Aesthetic Industry Veteran to Lead Sales

IRVINE, Calif.–PatientFi, the company which offers healthcare practices payment plans and membership solutions to increase affordability for elective procedures, today announced that aesthetic industry veteran Ray Bassi has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Sales.





Ray has over 25 years of commercial experience in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Notably, he spent almost 20 years at Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, where he focused on the launch and expansion of several brands including BOTOX Cosmetic, the JUVÉDERM collection of fillers, Kybella, and Latisse. Prior to leaving Allergan Aesthetics, Ray served as Vice President of Sales, overseeing the U.S. injectable portfolio sales team, comprised of 300+ employees.

Ray joined Dermira, after leaving Allergan, as Vice President of Sales where he helped launch QBREXZA, a topical treatment for axillary hyperhidrosis. During his tenure at Dermira he built and ran the national sales team; helped with the integration of the company after it was acquired by Lilly; and subsequently assisted Lilly in the eventual sell off of one of Dermira’s assets. Prior to joining PatientFi, Ray served as Vice President of Sales for DermTech, a skin genomics company, where he led the expansion of the sales organization.

“PatientFi has an incredibly talented team in place, and with market leading, innovative technology, the company is set up for continued strong growth,” said Bassi. “I am honored to lead the sales team with our successful financing offering and the groundbreaking launch of PRIVI, the first of its kind aesthetic membership platform. The team, the technology, and the market opportunity are all in place for continued success, and I am excited to be a part of it.”

“With the recent launch of PRIVI, the aesthetic market continues to be a key pillar of our growth strategy,” said Todd Watts, CEO and Co-Founder, PatientFi. “We plan to leverage Ray’s deep sales experience with plastic surgeons, dermatologists and medical spas to continue helping our customers grow their practices.”

As the U.S. non-invasive aesthetic market continues to grow with the expectation to surpass the $7.6 billion contributed in 2022, Ray’s hiring further positions PatientFi as a leader in the industry. In this increasingly crowded marketplace, PatientFi and PRIVI are able to support consumers and lower accessibility and affordability thresholds, providing a platform to easily turn one-time patients into loyal customers. By providing convenient monthly payments, ease of scheduling, and customized treatment plans, PatientFi is positioned to continue its exciting expansion and growth.

PatientFi is a leading payments platform used by healthcare providers to seamlessly offer their patients more affordable alternatives for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. Bringing flexible, monthly payment plans and subscription memberships to the forefront of healthcare practices, PatientFi makes life-changing procedures and treatments more accessible and attainable for patients. Today, PatientFi serves a national network of healthcare providers and their patients across plastic surgery, med spas, dermatology, and fertility. For more information, visit www.PatientFi.com and follow PatientFi on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Brittny Delgado

PatientFi



brittny@patientfi.com