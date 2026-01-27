PathSolutions Announces the Release of TotalView 15

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Cybersecurity--PathSolutions, a leading provider of advanced network monitoring, network performance, and SecOps software, today announced the release of TotalView® v15, which includes the new features of Cisco EoX status monitoring, TFTP performance improvements, Device Configuration Manager SCP support, and nested device support. In addition, the service configuration requires fewer restarts thus speeding configuration implementation. A large number of security improvements have also been added to ensure that the latest vulnerabilities are mitigated.

"We’ve focused on making TotalView easier to work with so we can continue to lead the market in usability. Along with the Cisco EoX tracking, it makes running and supporting a network even easier because more information is available and more easily digestible than others in the market,” said Tim Titus, Founder & CTO of PathSolutions.

Here are some of the key features:

Cisco EoX Status Monitoring

TotalView integrates with Cisco CCO via an API that allows for easy synchronization of all Cisco devices to show End of Sales, End of Support, End of Security, and end of service contract information for all Cisco devices and components.

Diagramming Scalability

For network diagrams, we have added the ability to support masking to show segments of a diagram. For example: Show all of the devices in a specific office or location. This improves viewing of larger networks since it can now be segmented into logical views into the network.

Network Device Grouping

We have improved network device grouping on the main Devices tab to make it easier to manage larger networks.

Click here to learn more about the new features in TotalView v15.

About PathSolutions

PathSolutions is a leading provider of automated network intelligence solutions for root-cause network, VoIP/UC, and video troubleshooting as well as security SOAR, footprint, and communications analytics. TotalView® identifies the root-causes of performance and quality problems, telling you exactly when, where, and why problems occurred in plain English. Network security operations teams improve their security posture by being made aware of vulnerabilities and exposures in their environment, as well as speed SIEM event research and resolution. PathSolutions customers range from small businesses to large enterprises, carriers, and MSPs.

