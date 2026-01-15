Patero Introduces Automated Cryptography Discovery and Inventory Workshop to Uncover Cryptographic Risk

Workshop to help organizations with cryptographic visibility, ownership, and post-quantum readiness

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Cybersecurity--Patero, a pioneer in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), today announced the launch of its Cryptographic Inventory Workshop, a facilitated, pre-inventory engagement designed to help organizations rapidly define scope, align stakeholders, and build a practical plan for executing a cryptographic inventory as a foundational step in post-quantum transition planning.

As government direction, such as U.S. National Security Memorandum-10 (NSM-10) accelerates planning for the transition to quantum-resistant cryptography, organizations face growing pressure to understand where cryptography exists, who owns it, and what will break when algorithms change. In parallel, “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL)” risk continues to elevate the importance of identifying long-lived data exposure and prioritizing action now, before cryptographic transitions become time-critical.

“Organizations understand the post-quantum threat, but many struggle with the same operational barrier: they lack a clear, repeatable starting point for cryptographic visibility and ownership,” said Crick Waters, CEO of Patero. “This workshop is a real, approachable path to measuring cryptographic risk and risk mitigation into an executable plan. It helps teams align on scope, governance, and evidence methods so they can execute inventory work efficiently and make informed decisions as PQC migration planning accelerates.”

The Cryptographic Inventory Workshop is grounded in Patero’s Automated Cryptography Discovery and Inventory (ACDI) methodology—a field-tested approach designed to help organizations rapidly surface cryptographic risk, establish defensible evidence, and put governance in place for an attack surface that most enterprises cannot currently see.

This engagement exists for one reason: organizations are already exposed. Cryptography is embedded across networks, applications, cloud services, databases, and codebases, yet most teams lack an accurate, current view of what algorithms, keys, certificates, and protocols are in use—or who owns them. Without that visibility, post-quantum migration, regulatory compliance, and incident response are all guesswork. The workshop accelerates teams from uncertainty to action by establishing repeatable, scalable processes for cryptographic discovery and by framing the decisions that will govern how inventory execution and downstream remediation must proceed.

Delivered virtually (with optional onsite delivery), the workshop is intentionally designed for a focused, cross-functional group spanning security, risk, IT operations, cloud and network engineering, application security, PKI compliance, and legal stakeholders. This structure is deliberate: cryptographic risk cannot be owned by a single team. The workshop aligns participants around a shared vocabulary, clear decision-making, and an execution model that avoids stalled ownership and fragmented remediation. The engagement can be completed in one full day or two half-day sessions to minimize operational disruption while maximizing impact.

Patero structures the workshop around five critical pillars of cryptographic discovery: external networks, internal networks, IT assets, databases, and code. For each pillar, participants define concrete methods for information gathering, including coverage strategies, sampling decisions, quality gates, and evidence requirements. Teams receive practical, immediately usable guidance on tooling and APIs—complete with example queries, checklists, and techniques for correlating certificates, keys, and services to accountable owners.

Most importantly, the workshop is designed to integrate with operational change workflows from day one. Cryptographic findings are not treated as a one-time assessment, but as a living risk domain. Teams establish how discoveries will be tracked, validated, prioritized, and governed over time—creating the foundation for crypto-agility, post-quantum readiness, and regulatory defensibility.

In short, this workshop is how organizations move from knowing they have cryptographic risk to proving they are managing it. The clock is already running.

What’s included:

For up to 20 participants:

Virtual facilitation and working sessions, plus planning artifacts such as methods,

Tool configuration guidance,

configuration guidance, API usage guidance,

usage guidance, Sample correlation charts,

Evidence templates

The Cryptographic Inventory Workshop is available immediately.

For cost and Workshop scheduling information, contact quantumsafe@patero.io

About Patero

Patero is a pioneer in quantum secure communications. Patero’s cryptographic discovery and inventory solution quantifies risk and prioritizes mitigating vulnerabilities against current and future cryptographic attacks. Patero’s crypto-agile post-quantum security solutions hybridize classic encryption with NIST-standardized quantum-resistant algorithms to mitigate cryptographic vulnerabilities and protect data-in-motion from steal-now, decrypt-later, and future direct-decryption attacks. Patero is privately held and based in the Quantum Startup Foundry at the University of Maryland, College Park. For more information, visit patero.io. For investment opportunities, contact the company's CEO, Crick Waters, at crick@patero.io.

Press Contact

RedIron PR for Patero

Kari Ritacco

kari@redironpr.com