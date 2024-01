PARTS iD Announces Delisting from NYSE American

CRANBURY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “the Company”) today announced that it received notification from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that the NYSE has initiated proceedings to delist the Class A common stock of PARTS iD, Inc. from NYSE American. The NYSE also indefinitely suspended trading of the Company’s Class A common stock effective December 26, 2023. PARTS iD does not intend to appeal the NYSE’s determination.

The NYSE determined that the Company is no longer suitable for listing and will commence delisting proceedings pursuant to Section 1003(c)(iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide in light of the disclosure on December 26, 2023 that the Company filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About PARTS iD, Inc.

PARTS iD is a technology-driven, digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and unique user experiences within niche markets. Founded in 2008 with a vision of creating a one-stop eCommerce destination for the automotive parts and accessories market, we believe that PARTS iD has since become a market leader and proven brand-builder, fueled by its commitment to delivering a revolutionary shopping experience; comprehensive, accurate and varied product offerings; and continued digital commerce innovation.

