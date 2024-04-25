Partner base continues to grow: Greenman Energy opts for battery-buffered fast chargers from ADS-TEC Energy

Home Business Wire Partner base continues to grow: Greenman Energy opts for battery-buffered fast chargers...
  • Greenman Energy installs its first ChargePost from ADS-TEC Energy at a Greenman OPEN supermarket
  • With ChargePost, Greenman Energy is bringing ultra-fast charging to supermarket parking lots
  • With its integrated battery storage technology, the ChargePost charges EVs ultra-fast even when the power grid is limited Combined with other features, the ChargePost becomes a multi-revenue platform for Greenman Energy.

NÜRTINGEN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#battery–The future is electric, ADS-TEC Energy and Greenman Energy agree, as the two companies launch an initiative to drive energy decentralization of the energy sector. To start, Greenman Energy will install and operate ChargePost at one of its Greenman OPEN supermarkets.




Greenman Energy is relying on the proven technology of the market leader ADS-TEC Energy for battery-buffered fast charging. ADS-TEC Energy’s flexibility gives Greenman Energy the ability to adapt business models as required and achieve a low total cost of ownership in the long term.

The company was won over by ChargePost’s unique advantages:

  • It does not require costly grid upgrades or transformers
  • Several ChargePosts can be combined to form a virtual power plant. This allows operators to provide lucrative grid services such as peak shaving and energy balancing as well as trading on the energy market
  • Its innovative and highly-integrated technology delivers up to 300 kW for EVs
  • It has an integrated energy storage system with a capacity of up to 210 kWh
  • Two large 75-inch LED displays for advertising and promotions
  • Its battery storage system can be used bidirectionally to feed into the grid
  • It can be easily integrated with renewable energies, such as local photovoltaic systems, for lower energy costs
  • Like its complementary product, ChargeBox, ChargePost gives operators maximum independence and investment security.

Max Bley, founder and CEO of Greenman Energy, commented on the new partnership: “With ADS-TEC Energy’s state-of-the-art ultra-fast charging solution, we are taking a big step towards a more sustainable and efficient future and a big step closer to our goal of clean and smart mobility solutions.”

About ADS-TEC Energy

Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and produces battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge ultra-fast even with weak power grids and is characterized by a very compact design. The company, based in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, was nominated for the German Future Prize by the Federal President and was included in the “Circle of Excellence” in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems is due to a particularly high level of in-depth development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for car manufacturers, energy supply companies and charging station operators.

More information at: www.ads-tec-energy.com

