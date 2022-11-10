Participation on Microsoft Yammer & Viva Engage Doubles in Hybrid Work World, With Increase in Lurkers – SWOOP Analytics Report

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#M365–The world’s largest analysis of Microsoft Yammer and Viva Engage has found participation in the enterprise social network has doubled since 2020 but most people are lurkers who rarely contribute.

The challenge is to transition Yammer activity from passive consumption to active participation, something SWOOP Analytics’ 2022/23 Yammer and Viva Engage Benchmarking Report helps to do by setting achievable goals to boost employee engagement.

Using real-time data over a six-month period, SWOOP Analytics, the world’s leading collaboration analytics company, analyzed more than 21 million Yammer interactions from 4.7 million employees and conducted a deep-dive into 3,200 Yammer communities across 97 organizations to reveal how employees, leaders and organizations actually used Yammer during the transition to hybrid working, not how they think they used it.

The focus for SWOOP’s 2022/23 report was on Thriving Communities, with SWOOP’s analysis suggesting Yammer is fulfilling the socialization gap created by hybrid and remote working. Many of these thriving communities are purpose driven, discussing topics including environmental sustainability, LGBTQIA+ support and COVID-19 vaccinations.​

Throughout the benchmarking report are inspiring case studies from the world’s top Yammer users, showing how companies are using Yammer to deliver extraordinary organizational value.​ The report also reveals the world’s top Yammer collaboration champions.

Other key findings include:

While 80-85% of staff are accessing Yammer, almost 60% are reading only – they don’t post, comment or react.

– they don’t post, comment or react. The flood of new Yammer users has resulted in a slide in most of the SWOOP measures for the first time in eight years.​

for the first time in eight years.​ The good news is, high performing Yammer communities are performing as well as ever, providing role models for new participants. ​

SWOOP identifies a new “hybrid working leader” who connects effectively across Yammer, Microsoft Teams and SharePoint. These leaders are setting the benchmark for effective leadership behavior under a new flexible working regime.​

Unlike traditional benchmarking, which typically relies on surveying opinions, SWOOP captures actual online interactions from all staff who use Yammer.

“Engaging and communicating with people at scale has never been more important, and leaders who don’t master this have less chance of success,” said SWOOP Analytics CEO Cai Kjaer.

“The report shines a light on top performing organizations for us all to learn from.”

In the full report, SWOOP provides guidelines and measurements to improve and compare Yammer network performance.

Download the report at: https://www.swoopanalytics.com/yammer-bm-2022-23

Contacts

For more information, or to arrange a media interview, please contact:

SWOOP Director, North America, Coco Molina

425-503-8460

coco.molina@swoopanalytics.com