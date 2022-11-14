Parquet Marketing LLC (DBA Parquet Development) Joins Over 2,000 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

Companies Have Shared more than 1,400+ Actions That They Are Taking to Advance Diversity & Inclusion in the Workplace

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parquet Marketing LLC (DBA Parquet Development) joins the growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. One of over 2,000 CEOs that have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, Jessica Hope is committing herself and Parquet Development to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

By signing on to this commitment, Parquet Development is pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective of over 2,000 signatories has already shared more than 1,400+ best-known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative’s unified hub, CEOAction.com.

Organizations joining the pledge are taking a step towards effecting positive change. A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community, but also drives innovation and creativity. A study found that 85 percent of those surveyed reported that diversity is a key component to fostering innovation.

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. The actions, available via CEOAction.com, showcase real-life examples of open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments. The addition of new signatories expands the impact of this work beyond the office to communities and industries.

Parquet Development’s Jessica Hope is one of 51 signatories led by women CEOs. By joining together, we hope to lead critical conversations for women in the workplace and create a more diverse and inclusive environment. We have the opportunity—and responsibility—to play a meaningful role in addressing and advancing such an important societal issue.

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 US States, and millions of employees globally.

To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com. The website serves as a hub for information sharing, idea generation, and program development. With more than 1,400+ best-known actions shared, companies that are not currently implementing the elements of the pledge can use it as an opportunity to learn from others that are already doing so. Learning from, and sharing, actions help companies drive greater engagement within their own programs, as well as 5 mentor others on their journey.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™



CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together over 2,000 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

About Parquet Development



Parquet Development provides Salesforce Consulting services for businesses, delivering smart and efficient solutions for all Salesforce Products, from Marketing Cloud to CPQ.

