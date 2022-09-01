Home Business Wire Parmonic Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace
Parmonic Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Parmonic announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.


Marketers don’t have time to wait for video editors and agencies. By using Parmonic’s AI, marketing practitioners can easily create short, consumable content from their long recordings; export professional transcription and closed captioning files; and create beautiful visual experiences on their website pages, blog posts, and social media profiles.

The Parmonic integration with HubSpot captures individual interactions with video content to automate follow-up actions like serving other related resources or giving sales teams insights into intent. See detailed engagement data to score leads, segment audiences, and have more meaningful conversations. HubSpot’s App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations and App Partners comply with a set of requirements.

“It’s extremely important for marketers to see the impact of their efforts – and videos – on the buyer’s journey,” says Parmonic CEO Piyush Saggi. “Integrating with marketing automation leaders like HubSpot gives marketers unprecedented insights so they can serve more helpful, more personalized content to prospects and customers.”

Learn more about the integration on HubSpot’s App Marketplace.

About Parmonic:

Parmonic is an innovative video automation company using AI to convert webinars into short, “munchable” videos. It is purpose-built for B2B digital marketers who need to repurpose video content across channels in an engaging, visually appealing way. Parmonic was founded in Atlanta, GA, in 2018, and proudly serves some of the largest technology, healthcare, and financial services customers in the US and UK.

Kait Scott

Parmonic

(877) 502-3887

kait.scott@parmonic.com

