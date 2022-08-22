ParkHub Acquires Fuzse

Dallas tech, community leaders join forces to strengthen the parking software provider’s payments innovation platform.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FinTech—ParkHub, a leading provider of parking software and payments solutions, today announced the acquisition of another Dallas technology company, payments integrator Fuzse. The acquisition sees ParkHub increase its commitment to innovation in payments as not only an integration with its industry-leading parking management software, but as a key driver of customer insights for the company’s hundreds of customers in an array of industries and destinations.

ParkHub, founded in 2010, provides a fully integrated software and payment processing solution to optimize parking operations, facilitate payments, and deliver real-time business insights to customers in multiple vertical markets, including sports, music & entertainment, higher education, parks & recreation, and other destinations. Through reliable technology, advanced reporting and analytics, and integrations with numerous parking and ticketing solutions, ParkHub helps clients increase revenue, improve operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional guest experiences.

“We are thrilled to bring Fuzse into the ParkHub fold as we strive toward payments leadership in the parking industry,” said ParkHub founder and Chief Executive Officer George Baker, Sr. “The convergence point of our hardware, software, and payments solutions is where our customers compete and win with better customer experience and rich data to inform every decision.”

Fuzse, launched in 2016, is the latest venture from former Blue Star Payment Solutions (now Stack Sports) executive Lane Conner. The company has grown through supporting independent software vendors (ISVs) and developers looking to integrate payment processing with mobile applications and e-commerce platforms, matching its solutions to multiple APIs and front-end technologies.

Conner has served ParkHub as an advisor since 2015. He will take on the role of President of Payments at ParkHub.

“Lane has been integral to ParkHub’s growth as a longtime advisor to our team,” added Baker. “We’re excited to have him on board full-time in support of our mission to build a world-class company. He shares our values, both professionally and personally, to make a difference in the technology space and leave a legacy here in Dallas.”

“ParkHub is the ultimate platform for us to see how the union of hardware, software, and payments can take our customers on their journey of growth,” said Conner. “Continuous innovation in payments technology has been a big win for everyone: customers have their purchase experience optimized in better and more efficient ways, while the constant updating of a customer’s transaction history can give businesses unbeatable insights for driving their own product and service enhancements.”

Baker and Conner, who have served together as mentors in the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Social Innovation Accelerator and on the Board of Directors for Mayor’s Star Council, have each also been named recently to the Dallas Business Journal 40 Under 40 and the Electronic Transaction Association 40 Under 40 for the financial technology industry.

About ParkHub

ParkHub is optimizing the world’s journeys by providing cutting-edge enterprise technology to support the parking industry. The company’s products offer contactless payment options, real-time operational data, robust performance analytics, and leading integrations with ticketing and parking reservation providers. For more information, visit parkhub.com.

