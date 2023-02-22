Park Square Capital joins Novata General Partner Advisory Committee to Advance ESG in Private Markets

Novata’s General Partner Advisory Committee is a group of leading private investment firms who embody purpose and authenticity in their approach to ESG

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Park Square Capital (Park Square), one of Europe’s leading credit investment firms with approximately $13 billion in assets under management, today announced that it has joined Novata’s General Partner Advisory Committee (GPAC). Novata, a public benefit corporation backed by the Ford Foundation, Hamilton Lane, S&P Global and Omidyar Network, is the leading ESG data management platform built for the private markets. Novata provides customers with a clear ‘on-ramp’ for selecting ESG metrics, collecting data in a secure database, and aggregating data insights and analytics tools to inform investment decisions.

The Novata GPAC, a group of the world’s leading private investment firms committed to ESG, provides critical guidance and recommendations to the Novata ecosystem on a range of issues, including effective ESG measurement and benchmarking tools. Park Square Capital is aligned with Novata in their mission to advance ESG data collection in the private markets.

With mounting pressure from regulators, investors, customers, and employees to increase data transparency, Novata’s platform, which is specifically tailored for private markets, is the simple first step for firms looking to tackle ESG data collection.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Novata in support of their goal to enhance ESG data availability within private markets,” said Axel Wehtje, Partner and Chair of the ESG Committee at Park Square. “As a leading private credit provider, we believe in the importance of ESG integration and associated transparency by companies and investors and plan to use the insights from collected ESG data in our portfolio engagement, monitoring and reporting processes.”

“We are delighted to welcome Park Square Capital to the Novata GPAC,” said Josh Green, COO and Co-Founder at Novata. “The firm’s experience and track record in the private credit space will be helpful as we continue to strategically build and scale our ESG data collection platform to best serve the private markets.”

About Park Square Capital

Park Square Capital is a leading private debt manager, providing senior debt, subordinated debt and mid-market direct loans to companies in Europe and the US.

Park Square provides financing for high-quality companies backed by leading private equity sponsors. The firm has a selective, long-term and flexible investment approach, aimed at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns across the market cycle.

Park Square currently manages approximately $13bn of capital on behalf of its investors, which include global public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, family offices and asset managers. The firm was founded in 2004 and remains fully independent. Park Square has over 100 staff, with offices in London, New York, Frankfurt, Luxembourg, Paris, Stockholm and Seoul.

For more information, please visit www.parksquarecapital.com.

About Novata

Novata is a public benefit corporation created to enable the private markets to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive form of capitalism. Novata helps private equity firms and private companies to navigate the complex ESG landscape more easily by providing a technology platform that simplifies the process of selecting reporting metrics, provides clear and simple guidance for painless data collection, hosts a cutting-edge secure contributory database to store data, and offers unique tools for analysis and seamless reporting to key stakeholders, including limited partners and regulators. Novata was formed as a partnership of the Ford Foundation, S&P Global, Hamilton Lane and Omidyar Network and is majority-controlled by mission-driven organizations and its employees. For more information, please visit https://www.novata.com/.

