Park City Group Revenue Increases 9%, Net Income Increases 45%, EPS Up 62% for Fiscal Second Quarter of 2023

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., which operates a B2B ecommerce, compliance, and supply chain platform that largely partners with grocery retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, improve supply chain efficiencies, and source hard-to-find items, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and year-to-date for the period ended December 31, 2022.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Second quarter total revenue increased 9% to $4.75 million from $4.35 million.

Recurring revenue increased 10% for the quarter.

Total quarterly operating expense increased 5% to $3.57 million from $3.40 million.

Quarterly operating income increased 23% to $1.18 million from $0.96 million last year.

Quarterly GAAP net income increased 45% to $1.27 million from $0.87 million last year.

Quarterly net income to common shareholders was $1.12 million, up 54% from $0.72 million last year.

Quarterly EPS of $0.06, up 62% from $0.04 last year.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 88,741 shares at an average price of $5.05 for a total of $448,266 during the quarter.

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.015 per share ($0.06 per year), payable to shareholders of record on February 15, 2023, which dividend will be paid on or about February 21, 2023.

Fiscal Year-to-Date Financial Highlights:

Fiscal year-to-date revenue increased 6% to $9.47 million from $8.91 million.

Recurring revenue increased 8% year-to-date.

Total year-to-date operating expense increased 4% to $7.07 million from $6.80 million.

Year-to-date operating income increased 13% to $2.40 million from $2.12 million last year.

Year-to-date GAAP net income increased 40% to $2.55 million from $1.82 million last year

Year-to-date net income to common shareholders was $2.26 million, up 48% from $1.53 million last year.

Year-to-date EPS of $0.12, up 56% from $0.08 last year.

Year-to-date cash from operations of $3.30 million, up 8% from $3.06 million last year.

Cash at December 31, 2022 was $21.4 million.

Year-to-date, the Company repurchased 109,600 shares at an average price of $5.03 for a total $551,922.

Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO of Park City Group commented, “Our recurring revenue continues to accelerate without any contribution from the traceability catalyst that will begin benefiting Park City later in calendar 2023. As you can see, the continued growth in organic revenue disproportionally drove operating leverage, as 9% revenue growth translated to 23% operating income growth and 45% net income growth. Our strategy has and will continually to be squarely focused on operating leverage and earnings power. We therefore believe incremental top line growth will continue to drive profitability and cash generation faster than revenue. This will continue to fortify our already strong balance sheet and further continue to fund our capital allocation strategy.”

“The traceability opportunity is unfolding ahead of our expectations, as several new and existing customers have already signed up with ReposiTrak Traceability Network, or RTN. We now expect to be onboarding thousands of suppliers during the next several years, starting later in 2023,” added Mr. Fields. “This initiative, already representing our largest opportunity to date, continues to grow, and our position as the ideal company to address the track-and-trace requirements for retailers is reinforced by our partnerships with industry leaders and trade associations. Simultaneously, we are actively preparing for the task of onboarding thousands of suppliers into our ReposiTrak Traceability Network (RTN).

We will be ready; lots more customers is not a bad problem to have.”

Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results (three months ended December 31, 2022, vs. three months ended December 31, 2021):

Total revenue was up 9% to $4.75 million as compared to $4.35 million in the prior-year second quarter as 10% growth in recurring revenue offset the planned elimination of non-recurring revenue and sunsetting for non-core services. Total operating expense of $3.57 million was up 5% compared to $3.40 million last year, reflecting investments in traceability and other growth initiatives and continued rigor in expense management. GAAP net income was $1.27 million compared to $872,000. Net income to common shareholders was $1.12 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $725,000, or $0.04 per diluted share.

Fiscal Year-to-Date Financial Results (six months ended December 31, 2022, vs. six months ended December 31, 2021):

Total revenue was $9.47 million, up 6% as compared to $8.91 million in the prior-year period. Total operating expense of $7.07 million was up 4% compared to $6.80 million last year. GAAP net income was $2.55 million compared to $1.82 million. Net income to common shareholders was $2.26 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $1.53 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.

Return of Capital:

In the second quarter, the Company repurchased 88,741 shares at an average price of $5.05 for a total of $448,266. The Company has approximately $10.3 million remaining on the $21 million total buyback authorization since inception.

In September 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.015 per share ($0.06 per year). Quarterly cash dividends will be paid to shareholders on or about 45 days following each quarterly period.

Balance Sheet:

The Company had $21.4 million in cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2022, compared to $21.5 million at June 30, 2022. The Company had $0.450 million drawn on its working line of credit as of December 31, 2022 compared to $2.6 million at June 30, 2022. Funds were utilized to buy back additional shares of stock.

About Park City Group:

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that enables retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.

Specific disclosure relating to Park City Group, including management’s analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company’s Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in the Form 10-K.

Forward-Looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if”, “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to Park City Group, Inc. (“Park City Group”) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Park City Group may from time-to-time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in Park City’s annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

PARK CITY GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31,



2022 June 30,



2022 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 21,400,255 $ 21,460,948 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $184,847 and $206,093 at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively 2,827,039 3,165,200 Contract asset – unbilled current portion 440,087 649,433 Prepaid expense and other current assets 1,197,120 1,307,128 Total Current Assets 25,864,501 26,582,709 Property and equipment, net 1,154,534 764,517 Other Assets: Deposits and other assets 22,414 22,414 Prepaid expense – less current portion 60,130 82,934 Contract asset – unbilled long-term portion 108,052 108,052 Operating lease – right-of-use asset 340,062 368,512 Customer relationships 328,500 394,200 Goodwill 20,883,886 20,883,886 Capitalized software costs, net 85,866 114,488 Total Other Assets 21,828,910 21,974,486 Total Assets $ 48,847,945 $ 49,321,712 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 389,708 $ 690,638 Accrued liabilities 1,332,720 1,206,284 Contract liability – deferred revenue 1,566,383 1,555,143 Lines of credit 448,742 2,590,907 Operating lease liability – current 56,306 53,862 Notes payable and financing leases – current 220,915 – Total current liabilities 4,014,774 6,096,834 Long-term liabilities Operating lease liability – less current portion 293,202 321,818 Notes payable and financing leases – less current portion 283,576 – Total liabilities 4,591,552 6,418,652 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; Series B Preferred, 700,000 shares authorized; 625,375 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022; 6,254 6,254 Series B-1 Preferred, 550,000 shares authorized; 212,402 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively 2,124 2,124 Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 18,394,296 and 18,460,538 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively 183,945 184,608 Additional paid-in capital 68,303,199 68,653,361 Accumulated deficit (24,239,129 ) (25,943,287 ) Total stockholders’ equity 44,256,393 42,903,060 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 48,847,945 $ 49,321,712

PARK CITY GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



December 31, Six Months Ended



December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 4,750,513 $ 4,353,587 $ 9,470,990 $ 8,913,264 Operating expense: Cost of services and product support 866,642 817,213 1,699,346 1,663,700 Sales and marketing 1,226,812 1,152,036 2,427,071 2,340,929 General and administrative 1,252,357 1,209,002 2,475,819 2,305,658 Depreciation and amortization 229,160 217,767 465,166 478,931 Total operating expense 3,574,971 3,396,018 7,067,402 6,789,218 Income from operations 1,175,542 957,569 2,403,588 2,124,046 Other income (expense): Interest income 199,266 86,884 278,358 142,040 Interest expense (18,058 ) (3,303 ) (42,710 ) (6,201 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on short term investments (31,406 ) (113,807 ) (38,821 ) (263,098 ) Other gain (loss) – – 70,047 (83,081 ) Income before income taxes 1,325,344 927,343 2,670,462 1,913,706 (Provision) for income taxes: (60,000 ) (55,275 ) (120,006 ) (94,821 ) Net income 1,265,344 872,068 2,550,456 1,818,885 Dividends on preferred stock (146,611 ) (146,611 ) (293,222 ) (293,222 ) Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 1,118,733 $ 725,457 $ 2,257,234 $ 1,525,663 Weighted average shares, basic 18,402,000 19,357,000 18,419,000 19,370,000 Weighted average shares, diluted 18,630,000 19,682,000 18,678,000 19,658,000 Basic income per share $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.12 $ 0.08 Diluted income per share $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.12 $ 0.08

PARK CITY GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months



Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,550,456 $ 1,818,885 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 465,166 478,931 Amortization of operating right of use asset 28,450 44,382 Stock compensation expense 209,869 234,396 Bad debt expense 300,000 250,000 Gain on disposal of assets – (24,737 ) Loss on sale of property and equipment – 107,820 (Increase) decrease in: Accounts receivables 247,507 285,141 Long-term receivables, prepaids and other assets 21,431 (97,532 ) (Decrease) increase in: Accounts payable (300,930 ) 15,721 Operating lease liability (26,172 ) (44,382 ) Accrued liabilities (207,025 ) 87,811 Deferred revenue 11,240 (97,482 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,299,992 3,058,954 Cash flows from investing activities: Sale of property and equipment – 1,374,085 Purchase of property and equipment (270,854 ) (17,049 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (270,854 ) 1,357,036 Cash flows from financing activities: Net (decrease) increase in lines of credit (2,142,165 ) (5,070,000 ) Common Stock buyback/retirement (551,923 ) (1,470,974 ) Proceeds from employee stock plan 48,903 56,577 Dividends paid (570,511 ) (293,222 ) Payments on notes payable 125,865 – Net cash used in financing activities (3,089,831 ) (6,777,619 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (60,693 ) (2,361,629 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 21,460,948 24,070,322 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 21,400,255 $ 21,708,693

