<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Paris: UX Centers CEO Abid Badil Takes Part in Ambition Africa Forum
Business Wire

Paris: UX Centers CEO Abid Badil Takes Part in Ambition Africa Forum

di Business Wire

The Ambition Africa Forum, which took place on October 4 and 5 in Bercy, Paris, brought together hundreds of African and French participants, to examine the challenges of Franco-African economic and trade relations. Representing the Moroccan side, the forum was attended by UX Centers founder and CEO, Abid Badil.

RABAT, Morocco–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In his address during the plenary session titled ‘Technologies and telecommunications: a lever of growth and inclusion for Africa’, Abid Badil, CEO of UX Centers, highlighted the three success factors behind UX Centers strong growth trajectory, notably, infrastructure, talent and opportunities. He also praised His Majesty King Mohammed VI’s leadership, which allowed this valuable conjunction of elements.


Since its establishment in 2015, UX Centers has allotted 10% of its net income to innovation, which lies at the heart of its operational strategy. In addition to traditional customer relations services, it has developed new products and applications, designed to empower “new digital workers” and help them go beyond recurring administrative tasks, by launching its innovative Wittly platform. The solution enables seamless and simple administrative tasks in just 3 clicks.

UX Centers is also preparing for the upcoming launch of a new product in Morocco, “Mousahamati”, which would allow millions of informal workers to register in the revamped social protection system implemented by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, which will see 23 million Moroccans registered by the end of the year.

Commenting on the upcoming launch, Abid Badil, CEO of UX Centers said: “We target mostly Micro-entrepreneurs and VSBs (Very Small Businesses), who are underserved in this field. We will be offering two different products, for the south and for the north, each adapted to market specificities. This marks is a huge challenge for us, because it not only serves our business model, but also benefits society at large.”

About UX Centers:

UX Centers is a major player in the outsourcing of customer relations activities. With a workforce of 4,500 employees operating out of Morocco, Egypt and the Dominican Republic, UX Centers supports its customers across multiple sectors and industries in creating value and optimizing customer experience.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Soukaina Bousalham

Email: soukaina.bousalham@uxcenters.com

Articoli correlati

Web3 Gaming Marketplace AQUA.xyz Integrates with Immutable X To Expand Offerings for Core Gamers

Business Wire Business Wire -
The partnership will improve the current player experience and help catalyze the onboarding of future Web3 gamers. NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AQUA,...
Continua a leggere

Grant Stinchfield Joins the Salem Podcast Network

Business Wire Business Wire -
IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that the Salem Podcast Network (“SPN”) will launch a...
Continua a leggere

Emerald Announces the Launch of reMind: A New Business Resource for the Psychedelics Revolution

Business Wire Business Wire -
Dedicated to the advancement of breakthrough medicine and treatments in psychedelics, reMind will host its debut event — The...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: deWiz AB chiude il finanziamento di Serie Bper promuovere il business della Wearable...

Business Wire