Paris: UX Centers CEO Abid Badil Takes Part in Ambition Africa Forum

The Ambition Africa Forum, which took place on October 4 and 5 in Bercy, Paris, brought together hundreds of African and French participants, to examine the challenges of Franco-African economic and trade relations. Representing the Moroccan side, the forum was attended by UX Centers founder and CEO, Abid Badil.

RABAT, Morocco–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In his address during the plenary session titled ‘Technologies and telecommunications: a lever of growth and inclusion for Africa’, Abid Badil, CEO of UX Centers, highlighted the three success factors behind UX Centers strong growth trajectory, notably, infrastructure, talent and opportunities. He also praised His Majesty King Mohammed VI’s leadership, which allowed this valuable conjunction of elements.





Since its establishment in 2015, UX Centers has allotted 10% of its net income to innovation, which lies at the heart of its operational strategy. In addition to traditional customer relations services, it has developed new products and applications, designed to empower “new digital workers” and help them go beyond recurring administrative tasks, by launching its innovative Wittly platform. The solution enables seamless and simple administrative tasks in just 3 clicks.

UX Centers is also preparing for the upcoming launch of a new product in Morocco, “Mousahamati”, which would allow millions of informal workers to register in the revamped social protection system implemented by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, which will see 23 million Moroccans registered by the end of the year.

Commenting on the upcoming launch, Abid Badil, CEO of UX Centers said: “We target mostly Micro-entrepreneurs and VSBs (Very Small Businesses), who are underserved in this field. We will be offering two different products, for the south and for the north, each adapted to market specificities. This marks is a huge challenge for us, because it not only serves our business model, but also benefits society at large.”

UX Centers is a major player in the outsourcing of customer relations activities. With a workforce of 4,500 employees operating out of Morocco, Egypt and the Dominican Republic, UX Centers supports its customers across multiple sectors and industries in creating value and optimizing customer experience.

