ParaScript® Named Product Innovation Winner in the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards

Recognized for Patented Embedded Signature Verification Technology Enabling Real-Time, Check Fraud Detection

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParaScript, an AI-powered document processing company, is proud to announce that it has won the 2026 BIG Innovation Award in the Product Innovation category for its Embedded Signature Verification Solution. The global recognition program honors companies, products and leaders who are transforming industries through applied innovation, intelligent platforms and measurable real-world impact.

ParaScript was recognized for its patented embedded signature verification solution for check fraud prevention. The technology securely embeds a verified signature in encrypted, invisible form at the time of document issuance, enabling instant, document signature verification at the point of presentment. By allowing financial institutions to authenticate signatures in real time across ATMs, teller lines, remote deposit capture and high-speed processing systems, the solution helps stop fraud before funds are moved and reduces document-oriented task costs by up to 95%.

"The 2026 BIG Innovation Awards winners show that true innovation is no longer about chasing the latest buzzwords," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "It’s about building intelligent platforms, automating workflows with purpose, and making trust, privacy, and resilience the foundation of every breakthrough. These organizations and leaders are not just keeping pace with change; they are shaping the future of global business."

ParaScript joins 159 winners recognized for their contributions to innovation across health, financial services, logistics, manufacturing and enterprise technology. The 2026 BIG Innovation Awards winners reveal a clear trend: innovation is no longer about just having AI; it’s about how you use it. Winners are building platforms, automating workflows and focusing on trust, privacy and security as core to their mission.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for innovation that delivers real, measurable impact,” said Emiliano Giacchetti, CEO of ParaScript. “This award reflects our focus on applied AI that helps financial institutions detect fraud earlier, strengthen trust with customers and operate more efficiently without adding complexity or disruption.”

For more information about the BIG Innovation Awards and to view the full list of winners, visit www.bintelligence.com/posts/2026-big-innovation-awards-159-trailblazers-prove-where-innovation-is-really-happening.

About ParaScript

ParaScript develops AI-powered recognition solutions that process over 100 billion documents annually and touch nearly everyone in the US who sends mail or writes checks. Leading financial institutions, government agencies, and corporations in the US, Europe, Latin America and Australia rely on ParaScript to automate their document processing, improving efficiency and accuracy, while reducing costs. Visit www.parascript.com to learn more.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in business. Unlike many recognition programs, these awards are evaluated by business leaders and practitioners who reward programs, products, and people that deliver real, quantifiable excellence rather than marketing narratives.

