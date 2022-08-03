Parade Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Financial Highlights:

Q2 22 consolidated revenue US$216.70 million, compared with US$175.25 million in the year-ago quarter

Q2 22 consolidated net income US$60.94 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.76 (NT$22.51) and US$0.75 (NT$22.18), respectively

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2022, and provided guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Consolidated revenue was US$216.70 million and consolidated net income was US$60.94 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.76 (NT$22.51) and US$0.75 (NT$22.18), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$175.25 million and consolidated net income of US$45.07 million, or US$0.57 (NT$15.98) and US$0.56 (NT$15.62) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the second quarter of 2022 consolidated revenue increased 2.84% sequentially and was up 23.65% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the second quarter of 2022 was US$102.36 million, representing an increase of 1.57% from the previous quarter and an increase of 22.60% compared to the same quarter of last year.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2022:

Revenue: US$150 ~166 Million

Gross Margin: 44.5% ~48.5%

Operating Expense: US$35 ~38 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the second quarter of 2022 have been audited by independent accountants.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries. The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Six Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Six Months ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 216,699 210,723 216,699 175,254 427,422 328,361 6,383,951 5,898,143 6,383,951 4,903,589 12,282,094 9,247,242 Cost of goods sold 114,340 109,948 114,340 91,767 224,288 175,878 3,368,457 3,077,451 3,368,457 2,567,624 6,445,908 4,953,859 Gross profit 102,359 100,775 102,359 83,487 203,134 152,483 3,015,494 2,820,692 3,015,494 2,335,965 5,836,186 4,293,383 Research & development expenses 21,483 21,226 21,483 19,088 42,709 36,591 632,873 594,124 632,873 534,076 1,226,997 1,030,638 Sales & marketing expenses 7,907 8,214 7,907 8,308 16,121 15,202 232,925 229,911 232,925 232,457 462,836 428,040 General & administrative expenses 6,549 6,449 6,549 5,898 12,998 10,884 192,942 180,508 192,942 165,030 373,450 306,493 Total operating expenses 35,939 35,889 35,939 33,294 71,828 62,677 1,058,740 1,004,543 1,058,740 931,563 2,063,283 1,765,171 Operating income 66,420 64,886 66,420 50,193 131,306 89,806 1,956,754 1,816,149 1,956,754 1,404,402 3,772,903 2,528,212 Non-operating income and (expenses) 566 (30 ) 566 (115 ) 536 (534 ) 16,662 (825 ) 16,662 (3,206 ) 15,837 (15,094 ) Income before income taxes 66,986 64,856 66,986 50,078 131,842 89,272 1,973,416 1,815,324 1,973,416 1,401,196 3,788,740 2,513,118 Income tax expense 6,049 5,669 6,049 5,009 11,718 7,768 178,193 158,689 178,193 140,170 336,882 218,433 Net income 60,937 59,187 60,937 45,069 120,124 81,504 1,795,223 1,656,635 1,795,223 1,261,026 3,451,858 2,294,685 EPS – Basic (In Dollar) $0.76 $0.75 $0.76 $0.57 $1.51 $1.03 $22.51 $20.91 $22.51 $15.98 $43.42 $29.12 Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands) 79,766 79,212 79,766 78,914 79,496 78,808 79,766 79,212 79,766 78,914 79,496 78,808 EPS – Diluted (In Dollar) $0.75 $0.73 $0.75 $0.56 $1.48 $1.01 $22.18 $20.55 $22.18 $15.62 $42.67 $28.42 Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands) 80,951 80,602 80,951 80,735 80,905 80,732 80,951 80,602 80,951 80,735 80,905 80,732

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands As of June 30, 2022 and 2021 Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Current assets Cash & cash equivalents 408,717 285,336 12,147,059 7,949,466 Accounts receivable, net 71,597 58,787 2,127,869 1,637,799 Inventories, net 107,911 60,448 3,207,122 1,684,077 Other current assets 25,492 18,279 757,629 509,243 Total current assets 613,717 422,850 18,239,679 11,780,585 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 17,920 16,276 532,593 453,465 Right-of-use assets 6,759 9,489 200,863 264,360 Intangible assets 106,129 114,072 3,154,145 3,178,062 Deferred income tax assets 10,232 8,117 304,090 226,142 Other non-current assets 78,140 73,918 2,322,312 2,059,345 Total non-current assets 219,180 221,872 6,514,003 6,181,374 Total Assets 832,897 644,722 24,753,682 17,961,959 Current Liabilities Accounts payable 56,079 36,860 1,666,672 1,026,922 Other payables 100,695 70,978 2,892,562 2,020,870 Current income tax liabilities 30,317 21,099 901,030 587,826 Lease liabilities – current 3,037 3,397 90,253 94,628 Other current liabilities 13,823 4,007 410,818 111,645 Total current liabilities 203,951 136,341 5,961,335 3,841,891 Non-current Liabilities Lease liabilities – non-current 3,722 6,092 110,610 169,732 Total non-current liabilities 3,722 6,092 110,610 169,732 Equity Ordinary shares 26,740 26,636 811,895 808,705 Capital reserves 138,074 142,358 4,188,380 4,281,780 Retained earnings 500,731 369,703 14,948,952 11,167,756 Other equity (18,513 ) (31,453 ) (661,362 ) (2,168,732 ) Treasury shares (21,808 ) (4,955 ) (606,128 ) (139,173 ) Total equity 625,224 502,289 18,681,737 13,950,336 Total liabilities and equity 832,897 644,722 24,753,682 17,961,959

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 and 2021 Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income tax for the period 131,842 89,272 3,788,740 2,513,118 Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets) 11,081 12,225 318,238 344,389 Loss on disposal of equipment 1 63 34 1,776 Share-based compensation cost 16,451 13,356 479,230 389,558 Interest income (158 ) (49 ) (4,627 ) (1,392 ) Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows 27,375 25,595 792,875 734,331 Accounts receivable (21,214 ) (3,354 ) (630,493 ) (93,442 ) Inventories (32,133 ) (3,741 ) (954,979 ) (104,223 ) Other current assets (31,800 ) (10,554 ) (893,882 ) (298,189 ) Net changes in assets relating to operating activities (85,147 ) (17,649 ) (2,479,354 ) (495,854 ) Accounts payable 15,233 (6,710 ) 452,730 (186,946 ) Other payables (1,814 ) 1,814 (53,915 ) 50,543 Other current liabilities 3,779 (1,616 ) 112,320 (45,027 ) Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities 17,198 (6,512 ) 511,135 (181,430 ) Cash provided by operations 91,268 90,706 2,613,396 2,570,165 Interest received 158 49 4,627 1,392 Income taxes paid (816 ) (1,999 ) (23,433 ) (56,326 ) Income taxes received 19 2 554 53 Net cash generated from operating activities 90,629 88,758 2,595,144 2,515,284 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of equipment (3,854 ) (6,157 ) (110,678 ) (173,444 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (34 ) (81 ) (977 ) (2,292 ) Decrease (increase) in refundable deposits 74 (66,311 ) 2,193 (1,847,422 ) Increase in other prepayments (4,552 ) (3,938 ) (130,729 ) (110,926 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,366 ) (76,487 ) (240,191 ) (2,134,084 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 2,376 143 68,228 4,036 Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (1,931 ) (2,018 ) (55,475 ) (56,844 ) Purchase of treasury shares – (10,038 ) – (281,882 ) Treasury shares reissued to employees 34,533 11,052 959,141 310,416 Distribution of cash dividends (40,752 ) (24,455 ) (1,147,980 ) (733,641 ) Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation 52 40 1,517 1,203 Net cash used in financing activities (5,722 ) (25,276 ) (174,569 ) (756,712 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (257 ) (805 ) 764,932 (194,701 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 76,284 (13,810 ) 2,945,316 (570,213 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 332,433 299,146 9,201,743 8,519,679 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 408,717 285,336 12,147,059 7,949,466

