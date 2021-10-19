Parade Introduces PS8830 USB4™ Retimer with DisplayPort™ 2.0 and Thunderbolt™ 3.0 Alt Modes

Industry’s 1st Retimer to Fully Enable USB4 / DP 2.0 / TBT 3.0

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan OTC: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface, video display, and touch controller IC supplier, announces the availability of the PS8830 USB4 retimer for commercial and consumer PCs, host systems and peripherals. The PS8830 features full capabilities of USB4, DisplayPort 2.0 and Thunderbolt 3.0. This allows OEMs to offer a wide range of product offerings with future-proof platform longevity.

The PS8830 is fully compliant with USB-IF’s USB4 specification supporting up to Gen 3×2 (2x 20Gbps) or 40Gbps. It supports USB4 tunneling of DP 1.4a and USB 3.2 as well as alternate modes including DP 2.0 up to UHBR20 and TBT 3.0 up to 41.25Gbps (2x 20.625Gbps). PS8830 will fall back to USB 3.2 mode when USB4 mode is not supported.

The PS8830 features very low power consumption during standby or in low power states, greatly extending the battery life of mobile devices.

“PS8830 is industry’s first USB4/DP 2.0/TBT 3.0 retimer available on the market,” says Jimmy Chiu, Executive VP of Marketing at Parade Technologies. “OEMs can offer multiple product tiers while standardizing on a full-feature retimer solution like the PS8830. This saves development time and costs to upgrade, for example to DP 2.0 if using a retimer solution capable of only DP 1.4a today.”

Parade also enables common PCB design for OEMs to provide USB4 and USB 3.2 differentiated product offerings through co-layout support of the PS8830 USB4 retimer and PS8828 USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C® retimer which is currently available.

Availability

The PS8830 is sampling now. It is available in a 6mm x 6mm 105-ball BGA package.

About Parade Technologies

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of increasingly used high-speed and display interface standards used in network and storage systems, computers, automotive, consumer electronics, and display panels. Parade is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (TPEx) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of signal conditioning IC products serves the growing demand for high speed data integrity solutions for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, USB, and PCI Express interface applications.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that enable competitive system capabilities. Parade is also a key contributor to industry standards development organizations. The company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior signal integrity as well as improved system integration and power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

