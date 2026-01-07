PAR Technology Corporation to Participate at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a global foodservice technology company today announced that Savneet Singh, the Company’s CEO, will present to institutional investors at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

Mr. Singh will participate in a fireside chat at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. A live webcast and replay of the discussion will be available by visiting PAR Technology’s website at https://www.partech.com/investor-relations/. PAR management will also be conducting a series of one-on-one meetings with investors attending the conference.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) is a leading foodservice technology provider, powering a unified, purpose-built platform engineered to scale and adapt with brands at every stage of growth. Designed with flexibility and openness at its core, PAR’s solutions—spanning point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty, back-office, payments, and hardware—integrate with others, yet deliver maximum impact as a unified system. With intentional innovation at the forefront, PAR’s solutions streamline operations, drive higher engagement, and strengthen guest experiences for restaurants and retailers globally. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on social media.

Christopher R. Byrnes (315) 743-8376

chris_byrnes@partech.com, www.partech.com