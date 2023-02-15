<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2022...
Business Wire

PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Financial Results

di Business Wire

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) today announced that it will report its 2022 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The results are scheduled to be released at 7:30 a.m. ET, followed by an investor presentation and conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.

PAR Technology President and Chief Executive Officer Savneet Singh, Chief Financial Officer Bryan Menar and Senior Vice President for Business Development, Christopher Byrnes will provide a business update and address questions from call participants.

To participate in the conference call, please register in advance via this link. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

The earnings conference call will be webcast live. To access the webcast, please visit the PAR Technology Investor Relations website at www.partech.com/investor-relations/. A recording of the webcast will be available on this site after the event.

PAR Technology looks forward to your participation in this conference call. Please call Tiffani Temple at 315-738-0600 x 6325 with any questions.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation’s (NYSE: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in 110+ countries across the globe use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, loyalty, digital ordering and back-office software solutions as well as industry leading hardware and drive-thru offerings for a true unified commerce experience. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts

Christopher R. Byrnes (315) 738-0600 ext. 6226

cbyrnes@partech.com, www.partech.com

Articoli correlati

The Easy Company Partners with Mysten Labs to Bring Next-Generation Social Experiences to Web3

Business Wire Business Wire -
Easy, combined with the flexibility, scalability and speed of Sui, to unlock new experiences in gaming, social media, and...
Continua a leggere

Knight Material Technologies Adds Structured Packing Capacity with New Kiln

Business Wire Business Wire -
CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knight Material Technologies (KMT), located in Canton, Ohio, has expanded its production capacity by installing a new...
Continua a leggere

Dynatrace Launches AppEngine to Enable Teams to Build Custom Apps that Unlock Insights and Drive Automation from Cloud Observability, Security, and Business Data

Business Wire Business Wire -
Empowers teams across organizations to collaborate, create, and share causal AI-driven solutions for any BizDevSecOps use case WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Software...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

The Easy Company Partners with Mysten Labs to Bring Next-Generation Social Experiences to Web3

Business Wire