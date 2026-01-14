PANTHEON.tech Integrates gNMI in OpenDaylight: Bridging the Gap Between Open-Source Innovation and Enterprise Reliability

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#OpenDaylight--PANTHEON.tech, a global leader in open-source, Software-Defined Networking and the primary contributor to the OpenDaylight ecosystem, has announced the successful integration of the gRPC Network Management Interface (gNMI) into the OpenDaylight controller.

Overcoming the Bottleneck

As data centers transition toward disaggregated networks and high-scale AI fabrics, legacy management protocols like SNMP have become a bottleneck. These older "pull" models cannot scale to the needs of AI training clusters, which require lossless networks and ultra-low latency. OpenDaylight is the most pervasive SDN control plane, but it originally lacked a native, robust gNMI southbound plugin.

"The industry is pivoting toward open networking with SONiC and high-scale AI fabrics, creating a specific demand for a gNMI-capable controller," said Miroslav Mikluš, CPO of PANTHEON.tech. "Our gNMI plugin moves the industry to a proactive ‘push’ model, ensuring the network communicates issues like link failures or buffer overflows the moment they occur."

Precision Control for Modern AI Workloads

By bringing gNMI to the industry's most pervasive SDN control plane, PANTHEON.tech enables high-frequency visibility and granular control. This is essential for:

Architects: Unlocking the full telemetry potential of modern fabrics like SONiC. SONiC is being actively optimized and promoted as a solution for AI-scale workloads .

Unlocking the full telemetry potential of modern fabrics like SONiC. SONiC is being actively optimized and promoted as a solution for . Developers: Using lighty.io , a cloud -native SDK that removes the weight of Apache Karaf from OpenDaylight, to accelerate microservices development.

Using , a -native that removes the weight of Apache Karaf from OpenDaylight, to accelerate microservices development. Enterprises: Managing the massive throughput demands of modern AI and machine learning workloads.

Enterprise-Grade Stability and Support

PANTHEON.tech provides Hardened Distributions of OpenDaylight and lighty.io, where code is rigorously scanned and security vulnerabilities are remediated immediately. To transform open-source agility into enterprise stability, the company offers:

Long-Term Support (LTS): Stable environments for years, avoiding aggressive 6-month community upgrade cycles.

Stable environments for years, avoiding aggressive 6-month community upgrade cycles. Guaranteed SLAs: 24/7 coverage and 99.99% uptime targets.

24/7 coverage and 99.99% targets. Direct Access: Customers work directly with Project Technical Leads and top committers.

Customers work directly with Project Technical Leads and top committers. Customization: Bespoke integration of legacy protocols and unique business logic.

PANTHEON.tech’s leadership is validated by major global deployments among Tier-1 Telecommunications operators. By engaging PANTHEON.tech, organizations ensure their network control plane is supported by the architects who define the standard.

