Pandora FMS launches professional monitoring solution integrated with IBM i

The agreement with M81 allows Pandora FMS to be a pioneer in the national and international technological framework

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoTmonitoring–The IT company Pandora FMS, specialized in system monitoring, is now the first IT national company that’s able to offer monitoring solutions for both IBM i systems (formerly known as AS400) and for modern systems. A development that means the total coexistence of IBM i with more up-to-date systems.

Pandora FMS, through the solution developed by the French company M81, will provide this service to multiple business giants. M81 developed a monitoring software for IBM i, so Pandora FMS offers something unique in the market.

The agreement with M81 is a key alliance. They stand out since 1988 as an international reference by being specialized in IBM i and advanced monitoring to improve IT equipment.

“This is a turning point for companies that still have systems like IBM i that, despite being legacy, still have great influence in business IT management,“ indicates Sancho Lerena, CEO of Pandora FMS.

IBM i, also known as AS400, is a system considered as legacy or obsolete that has 34 years of history. Its versions have been updated and therefore multiple multinationals keep it in their structure. The so-called IBM Power System and the IBM i operating system continue to be recognized, but IT managers and CEOs trust more easily open servers and operating systems that offer many possibilities available in the market.

Thus, companies with IBM i have to develop their own verifications or buy solutions. Until now they hired specific monitoring systems for IBM i, but thanks to Pandora FMS and M81 they will be able to implement a single powerful monitoring system that combines the management of both.

IBM i is indeed still used by institutions such as the Government of Andorra, and banking and logistics giants such as Cargo Partner, DZ Bank or the American Marsh & McLennan.

According to internal data from Pandora FMS, there are digital administrations that have improved their response time by 200% thanks to monitoring, and the retail sector can reduce its workload by up to 30%.

Pandora FMS is the total monitoring solution for observing and measuring all kinds of technologies no matter where they are: Cloud, SaaS, virtualization or on-premises: a flexible solution that unifies data display for full your whole organization’s observability.

