PandaDoc Announces Leadership Transition to Accelerate Product Innovation for Small Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PandaDoc, a leading agreement management and workflow automation platform for growing businesses, announced a leadership transition designed to accelerate product innovation at a pivotal moment for its customers and the broader market.

Co-founder and CEO Mikita Mikado has transitioned into the role of Chief Product Officer, where he will focus full-time on leading PandaDoc’s product strategy and roadmap. Keith Rabkin, previously President, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mikado will continue to serve on PandaDoc’s Board of Directors.

“As PandaDoc has scaled, it’s become increasingly clear where I personally create the most value,” said Mikado. “Product is where my energy, curiosity, and impact are strongest — especially at a time when innovation on behalf of small businesses has never been more important. Stepping into the CPO role allows me to fully commit to building the next generation of product our customers will rely on.”

Rabkin steps into the CEO role after more than three years of driving operational transformation and sustained growth at PandaDoc. Since joining as Chief Revenue Officer and later serving as President, he has helped strengthen execution, improve efficiency, and build a durable foundation for scalable growth.

“Keith understands our customers, our business, and our culture,” Mikado added. “He has played a central role in shaping how PandaDoc operates, and I have full confidence in his leadership as CEO.”

As CEO, Rabkin will focus on company-wide execution, growth, and long-term strategy, while Mikado leads the product organization alongside co-founder and CTO Sergey Barysiuk, who continues to oversee PandaDoc’s technical vision.

“Small businesses are being asked to do more with less, and they need their software to rise to that challenge,” said Rabkin. “With Mikita fully focused on product and Sergey leading our technical foundation, we’re well positioned to deliver the next generation of agreement and workflow automation.”

PandaDoc is preparing a series of major product advancements planned for 2026, focused on expanding automation, intelligence, and end-to-end agreement workflows built for growing businesses.

About PandaDoc

Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is a leading document automation software platform that empowers professional teams to simplify and automate the creation, management, and signing of critical business documents of every kind. By combining intuitive e-signature technology with robust analytics and collaboration tools, PandaDoc helps businesses increase efficiency, close deals faster, and create exceptional customer experiences.

Proudly remote-first, PandaDoc’s team of 700+ employees serves over 56,000 customers worldwide. Backed by prominent investors including OMERS Growth Equity, Microsoft’s M12, HubSpot, and Altos Ventures, PandaDoc is dedicated to delivering bold, transparent, and practical solutions to help businesses of every size operate and win.

For more information, please visit: www.pandadoc.com

