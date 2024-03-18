Home Business Wire Panasonic Connect and Rapyuta Robotics Partner to Enhance Warehouse Efficiency
Business Wire

Panasonic Connect and Rapyuta Robotics Partner to Enhance Warehouse Efficiency

di Business Wire

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PanasonicConnect–Rapyuta Robotics Co., Ltd. (Headquartered in Koto, Tokyo; CEO: Gajan Mohanarajah) and Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd. (Headquartered in Chuo, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yasuyuki Higuchi) announced a business partnership aimed at streamlining warehouse operations and increasing supply chain efficiency.


This partnership brings together the following technologies with an immediate goal of reducing truck waiting times and contributing to solving the “2024 Problem” of the Japanese Logistics Industry arising from reforms in Japan’s labor laws, specifically affecting the trucking industry:

  • Panasonic Connect’s AI-based warehouse task optimization technology built on top of its wealth of knowledge in industrial engineering accumulated over its 100-year history
  • Blue Yonder (a Panasonic subsidiary) Warehouse Management Solutions, a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader for 12 Times in a row
  • Rapyuta ASRS, a revolutionary Automated Storage and Retrieval System that aims to expand the ASRS market to brown-field projects and high-velocity items due to its modular design and high-performance

A live demo of the proof-of-concept system was presented to journalists in Tokyo on March 8, 2024. This demo included automated picking with robot arms and specialized grippers that are part of Panasonic’s Robot Control Platform.

Akira Sakakibara, CTO of Panasonic Connect, highlighted Rapyuta Robotics’ strong industry presence and advanced technology, saying “I am enthusiastic about merging our technologies and expertise with Rapyuta Robotics to address social issues in the supply chain, showcasing a collaborative spirit aimed at enhancing supply chain solutions.”

Gajan Mohanarajah, CEO of Rapyuta Robotics, added, “Our alignment with Panasonic Connect is naturally complementary. Together, we anticipate significantly impacting the logistics industry by making automation more accessible. We are excited to expand our partnership in the US market, given Panasonic Connect’s substantial US customer base.”

Rapyuta Robotics will continue to innovate with Panasonic Connect to streamline warehouse operations and expand opportunities for their customers.

About Panasonic Connect

Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd. was established on April 1, 2022, as part of the Panasonic Group’s switch to an operating company system. With about 29,500 employees worldwide and annual sales of JPY1,125.7 billion, the company plays a central role in the growth of the Panasonic Group’s B2B solutions business and provides new value to its customers by combining advanced hardware, intelligent software solutions, and a wealth of knowledge in industrial engineering accumulated over its over 100-year history. The company aims to “Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow.” By driving innovation in the supply chain, public services, infrastructure, and entertainment sectors, Panasonic Connect aims to realize a sustainable society and to ensure well-being for all.

https://connect.panasonic.com/en/

About Rapyuta Robotics:

Rapyuta Robotics, an ETH Zurich spinoff, stands at the forefront of cloud robotics and is recognized as the market leader in pick-assist Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) in Japan. With a rich heritage of innovation and a comprehensive solution line-up that pushes the boundaries of flexibility and performance, Rapyuta Robotics is dedicated to making robots more accessible to everyone in the logistics industry.

https://www.rapyuta-robotics.com/

Contacts

Shigeo Ito

Title: VP of Business

Phone Number: (773) 236-2401

Email Address: pr.us@rapyuta-robotics.com
Website: https://www.rapyuta-robotics.com/

Articoli correlati

THine Releases to Launch AI Server Business in Addition to LSI and AIOT Business

Business Wire Business Wire -
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--THine Electronics, Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6769, “THine”), the global leader in high-speed serial interface and provider of...
Continua a leggere

Ryan Named One of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work® for Fifth Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been recognised as one of the 2024 Best...
Continua a leggere

UK Broadband Service Providers: Are You Ready for a New Switching Process?

Business Wire Business Wire -
iconectiv’s David Wilson to examine how service providers can prepare for a new era of broadband switching at UKWISPA...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php